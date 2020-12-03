Pokémon GO: all research, rewards and shiny December

We list all the field missions this December in Pokémon GO, including rewards, with Lapras and Darumaka protagonists.

The month of December has a farewell flavor in Pokémon GO, but also an inauguration. The GO Beyond update is here and it does so with the new cap, Level 50, as well as Legacy Challenge 40 and the irruption of the creatures of the Kalos region. If this Wednesday we review the Eggs that we can hatch during these last bars of 2020, it is time to know the rotation of field research missions, whose rewards, shiny and specific tasks we have already confirmed.

As Niantic itself confirmed days ago, from December 1 to January 1, 2021 at 22:00 CET, Pokémon GO Trainers will be able to find Lapras (it may be shiny) or a Unova Darumaka in meetings of research achievements; those that we receive when completing at least one of the following missions for seven days. Also, catching any of them will give us a XP bonus during this month of December.

Regardless of their encounter, we will also receive 2,000 Stardust, 5,000 XP and one of the following items: 3 Rare Candy, 5 Pinia Berry, 20 Poké Ball, 5 Ultra Ball, 1 Sinnoh Stone or 1 Unova Stone. The last two are the most interesting. Without further ado, we review all the field missions and their rewards during this month of December in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO: all December research, rewards and shiny

With an asterisk (*), those Pokémon that can appear in shiny / variocolor form

Releases

Make 3 great throws: Gastly *, Lyleep * or Anorith *

Make 3 great throws in a row: Onix *

Make 3 excellent throws in a row: Gible *

Make 5 good throws: Voltorb *

Make 5 great curveball throws in a row: Spinda *

Fighting

Win a Raid: Alolan Sandshrew *

Defeat two Team GO Rocket recruits: Vulpix *

Win a Level 3 or higher raid: Omanyte * or Kabuto *

Win 5 raids: Aerodactyl *

Capture missions

Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon: Dratini * (Max CP: 430)

Catch 3 Fire-type Pokémon: Charmander *, Cyndaquil *, Torchic *, Chimchar *, Tepig

Catch 5 Pokémon with favorable weather: Snover *, Poliwag *, Vulpix (Max CP: 497, 355, 378)

Catch 10 Pokémon: Magikarp * (Max CP: 117)

Use 5 berries to help you catch a Pokémon: Ponyta * (Max CP: 727)

Egg incubation missions

Hatch an Egg: Sneasel *

Companion missions

Give your partner 3 treats: Spheal

Get 5 hearts with your partner: Growlithe

Miscellany

Evolve a Pokémon: Eevee * or Flareon

Send 3 gifts to your friends: Houndour *

Trade a Pokémon: Snorunt *

Power up a Pokémon 5 times: Bulbasaur *, Squirtle *, or Charmander



