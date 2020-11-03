Pokémon GO: all research, rewards

We know everything we can achieve by completing the Pokémon GO field missions in November, with Togetic as a great reward.

The month of November wants to follow in the wake of the busy October in Pokémon GO when it comes to content. After hours and hours of content, the arrival of new legendaries and a host of temporary special events, Niantic’s game is preparing to say goodbye to one of its most glorious years with its penultimate rotation of field research missions, whose rewards , shiny and specific tasks have already been revealed.

How could it be otherwise, this month we have a new Pokémon as a research achievement – which we obtain each time we complete at least one of the following field missions during seven different days – which is none other than Togetic, the Happiness Pokémon , quite interesting in Pokémon GO for its characteristics. When we unlock their encounter we will get 2000 Stardust, 3000 XP and a lot of random items between 5 Ultra Balls, 20 Poké Balls, 5 Pineapple Berry, 3 Rare Candy, 1 Sinnoh Stone or 1 Unova Stone, these last two as always. more interesting and difficult to get.

As far as Togetic is concerned, it is currently not one of the most used in the competitive world, since the one truly prepared for the GO Fighting League is its evolution, Togekiss, which requires 100 candies and 1 Sinnoh Stone. In any case, Togetic is interesting for its combination of Flying and Fairy types as well as moves like Magic Glow.

Pokémon GO has recently received update 0.191.0 / 1.157; You can check all the news here. Also, this November we will have two Community Days.

With an asterisk (*), those Pokémon that can appear in shiny / variocolor form)

Releases

Make 3 great throws: Gastly *, Lyleep * or Anorith *

Make 3 great throws in a row: Onix *

Make 3 Excellent Throws in a Row: Larvitar *

Make 5 good throws: Voltorb *

Make 5 great curveball throws in a row: Spinda *

Fighting

Win a raid: Mawile

Defeat two Team GO Rocket recruits: Bagon *

Win a Level 3 or higher raid: Omanyte * or Kabuto *

Win 5 raids: Aerodactyl *

Capture missions

Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon: Dratini * (Max CP: 430)

Catch 3 Fairy-type Pokémon: Clefairy * (Max CP: 495)

Catch 3 Pokémon with favorable weather: Dratini * (Max CP: 430)

Catch 5 Weather Favored Pokémon: Poliwag *, Vulpix (Max CP: 355, 378)

Catch 10 Pokémon: Magikarp * (Max CP: 117)

Use 5 berries to help you catch a Pokémon: Snubbull * (Max CP: 530)

Egg incubation missions

Hatch an Egg: Cottonee *

Companion missions

Give your partner 3 treats: Swablu *

Get 5 hearts with your partner: Ralts *

Miscellany

Evolve a Pokémon: Eevee * or Seadra

Send 3 gifts to your friends: Jigglypuff *

Trade a Pokémon: Vibrated *

Power up a Pokémon 5 times: Bulbasaur *, Squirtle *, or Charmander *



