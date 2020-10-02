Pokémon GO: all research, rewards

We review everything we can achieve by completing the Pokémon GO field missions in October, with Shedinja as the main reward.

The month of October begins in Pokémon GO. The Niantic game, as we have seen this week, faces the tenth month of the year full of events and activities to celebrate not only the arrival of Halloween, but also to give special prominence to Ghost-type creatures and continue to take advantage of the arrival of the Mega evolutions to the game. Let’s now know all the research, rewards and Pokémon that we can find in a shiny / variocolor way this October.

Because apart from unlocking Mega Houndoom in the Mega Raids (guide to defeat him here), Pokémon GO continues on its way with the daily field missions, which, how could it be otherwise, will have a weekly reward that has a certain link with the theme spooky. We review below all the missions based on capture, launching, battle, egg hatching, etc., which has an interesting rotation with Pokémon from the Unova region that is not usually easy for us to find under normal conditions; to highlight, Shuppet and Litwick.

However, when we have completed a total of seven days of daily research we will receive as a reward the Muda Pokémon, Shedinja, which we will have to face before in order to catch it in its encounter. We are talking about a creature with 168 CP max and that will give us 2,000 Stardust and 3,000 experience points as a reward plus one of the following items: Sinnoh Stone, Unova Stone, 5 Ultra Ball, 20 Poké Ball, 5 Pinia Berries or 3 Rare candy. It all depends on how lucky we are, although obviously the most interesting thing is that we get one of the first two.

Releases

Make 3 great throws: Gastly *, Lyleep * or Anorith *

Make 3 great throws in a row: Onix *

Make 3 Excellent Throws in a Row: Larvitar *

Make 5 good throws: Voltorb *

Make 5 great curveball throws in a row: Spinda *

Fighting

Win a raid: Litwick

Defeat two Team GO Rocket recruits: Sableye *

Win a Level 3 or higher raid: Omanyte * or Kabuto *

Win 5 raids: Aerodactyl *

Capture missions

Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon: Dratini * (Max CP: 430)

Catch 3 Ghost-type Pokémon: Duskull * (Max CP: 302)

Catch 3 Pokémon with favorable weather: Drifloon * (Max CP: 513)

Catch 5 Weather Favored Pokémon: Poliwag *, Vulpix (Max CP: 355, 378)

Catch 10 Pokémon: Magikarp * (Max CP: 117)

Use 5 berries to help you catch a Pokémon: Murkrow * (Max CP: 669)

Egg incubation missions

Hatch an Egg: Yamask *

Companion missions

Give your partner 3 treats: Stunky *

Miscellany

Evolve a Pokémon: Eevee * or Haunter

Send 3 gifts to your friends: Shuppet *

Transfer 3 Pokémon: Alola Rat *

Trade a Pokémon: Misdreavus *

Power up a Pokémon 5 times: Bulbasaur *, Squirtle *, or Charmander *



