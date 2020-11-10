Pokémon GO | All Raid Leaders (Nov 6-12)

We went over all the bosses from Tier 1, 3, 5, and Legendary Raids in the game, with a special emphasis on Mega Evolutions and Lugia temporarily.

The month of November is marked by the arrival of a new generation of consoles, but also by the return of old familiar faces in Pokémon GO. The return of Lugia, one of the most iconic legendary creatures in the exciting universe of pocket creatures, invites us to be very aware of what awaits us in the rotation of raid bosses in the coming days. Let’s take a look at everything we can find in raids at levels 1, 3 and 5 between now and November 12.

All level 1, 3, 5 and legendary raid bosses

Lugia’s appearance in Pokémon GO is very limited; She arrived last Thursday, November 5 at 9:00 p.m. (CET) and we will have to say goodbye to her next Monday, November 16 at 9:00 p.m. (CET). There is no time to lose. Until next Thursday night, which is when we will have the relevant rotation this week, we can continue to see Mega Blastoise and Mega Charizard X / Y, which are still accompanied by Mega Pidgeot, Mega Gengar and Mega Houndoom, who complete the sextet level 5 bosses.

The great protagonist is the owner of the deep sea Lugia, who becomes the seventh component of the highest category raids. We remember that, given the health situation in towns such as Spain, it is highly recommended to resort to Remote Incursion Passes, which allow us to participate in raids from home, completely safe, thus avoiding social contact as much as possible.

It may interest you: how to beat and better counters of Mega Charizard X / Y, Mega Blastoise and Mega Venusaur in Pokémon GO.

Level 1

Misdreavus * [1100 – 1376 PC]

Timburr * [751 – 939 PC]

Shinx * [500 – 625 PC]

Klink * [546 – 683 PC]

Dratini * [574-717 PC]

Wobbuffet * [586-733 PC]

Ivysaur [970-1213 PC]

Level 3

Alolan Marowak * [1048 – 1311 PC]

Golurk [1630-2038 PC]

Pinsir * [1690 – 2113 PC]

Alolan Exeggutor * [1722 – 2153 PC]

Snorlax [1843-2304 PC]

Level 5 and Mega Raids

Mega Blastoise * [1409 – 1761 PC]

Mega Charizard X * [1651 – 2064 PC]

Mega Charizard Y * [1651 – 2064 PC]

Mega Pidgeot * [1216 – 1521 PC]

Mega Houndoom * [1505 – 1882 PC]

Mega Gengar * [1644 – 2055 PC]

Lugia * [2115 – 2645 PC]



