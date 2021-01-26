Pokémon GO | All Raid Leaders (Jan 26-31, 2021)

Entei’s return and Johto’s Celebration Event leave us a week full of raids packed with second-generation Pokémon.

Niantic has applied the relevant rotation of each week in the raid bosses of Pokémon GO. On the occasion of the Johto Celebration Event, which is part of the countdown to the Pokémon GO: Kanto Tour, therefore gives space to Generation II, which we all know from the Gold, Silver, Crystal editions and their remakes. Entei is the main protagonist of the level 5 raids and, as we can see, with the exception of the mega raids, all the Pokémon of these next days are from Johto.

Entei returns to Pokémon GO raids

Entei is the most prominent Pokémon in the rotation. We had not seen him in Pokémon GO for a long time, but his visit also allows us to catch him in the five-star raids in shiny / variocolor form if we are lucky. Your visit will be from this Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. (local time). From then on we will have to wait to see who or who are the next legendary Pokémon in the five-star raids.

For the rest, we have the initials of Johto (Cyndaquil, Totodile, Chikorita), or interesting Pokémon such as Togetic, Espeon and Umbreon (Johto’s eeveelutions), Skarmory or the unforgettable Miltank. As for mega raids, few news: we continue with Mega Houndoom, Mega Venusaur and Mega Ampharos.

Raid bosses in Pokémon GO [January 26-31, 2021]

Level 1

Chikorita * [534 – 668 PC]

Cyndaquil * [560-700 PC]

Totodile * [646 – 808 PC]

Mareep * [566 – 708 PC]

Marill * [263 – 329 PC]

Level 3

Togetic * [976-1220 PC]

Espeon [1811 – 2264 PC]

Umbreon [1221-1526 PC]

Skarmory * [1204 – 1506 PC]

Miltank * [1345 – 1682 PC]

Level 5 and Mega Raids

Entei * [1984 PC – 2480 PC] (guide to defeat him)

Mega Houndoom * [1505 CP – 1882 CP] (guide to defeat him)

Mega Venusaur * [1554 CP – 1943 CP] (guide to defeat him)

Mega Ampharos * [1630 CP – 2037 CP] (guide to defeat him)