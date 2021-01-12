Pokémon GO | All Raid Bosses (Jan 12-19, 2021)

Mega Abomasnow, Mega Blastoise, and Mega Charizard Y top the list of mega-evolved creatures this January. Updated list.

We start the month of January with news in Pokémon GO. If this morning we knew the updated list of Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km, as well as all the investigations, rewards and shiny of this first chapter of the year, it is time to take a roll with the raid bosses of 12 to January 19. During these last days, Genesect was the legendary standout (as we saw in the January agenda), but from this Tuesday it is Heatran who takes the witness in the level 5 raids.

Regarding Heatran, the most outstanding novelty of the list as far as legendary is concerned, will appear in the raids from this Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 10: 00, always in local time. In addition, it is possible that we find it shiny / variocolor.

For the rest, until further notice we have Snivy, Oshhaworr and Tepig in the one-star raids, Excadrill, Amoonguss and Herdier as three-star highlights and, as of January 19, a surprise mega-evolved Pokémon that we still do not know about. Mega-Venusaur and Mega-Houndoom will appear in Mega Raids starting January 19. For this reason we do not contemplate it below. With an asterisk (*) we indicate those Pokémon that can appear in shiny / variocolor form.

Level 1

Snivy * [485 – 606 PC]

Oshawott [597-747 PC]

Tepig [618-773 PC]

Klink * [546 – 683 PC]

Swebble * [699 – 874 PC]

Timburr * [751 – 939 PC]

Level 3

Tranquill [824 – 1030 PC]

Herdier [904-1130 PC]

Boldore [1159-1449 PC]

Amoonguss [1223-1529 PC]

Excadrill [1853-2317 PC]

Level 5 and Mega Raids

Heatran * (until January 19) [2145 PC – 2681 PC]