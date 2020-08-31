Pokémon GO | All Raid Bosses in September 2020

We go over all the raid leaders in September, starring the Mega Evolutions of Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur.

Mega Evolutions and Mega Raids are the big news in Pokémon GO content for September. Summer is over, but Niantic’s game is stronger than ever – August was its best month in billing since summer 2016 – and content will not stop arriving in the coming dates. Like every month, we are going to review all the raid bosses planned for this month of September with their exact dates and details to take into account.

Raid system changes: 1, 3 and 5 stars

Before we start, we have to indicate a fundamental change from this September in Pokémon GO: the raids will be 1, 3 and 5 stars from now on. To speed up the readability of the raids and given the small difference between the eliminated typologies compared to their immediately previous ones, the 2 and 4-star raids disappear to be integrated into the 1 and 3-star ones, respectively.

Likewise, the raids against mega-evolved Pokémon, the Mega Raids, will have their own epigraph in our guides, but it must be clear that their difficulty is 5 stars. For this month we have Mega Charizard X and Y, Mega Blastoise and Mega Venusaur. As always, we indicate with an asterisk (*) those Pokémon that we can find in their shiny / variocolor form.

Raid bosses during September 2020 – Pokémon GO

Level 1

Shinx * [500 – 625 PC]

Oshawott * [597-747 PC]

Sandshrew * [720 – 901 PC]

Timburr * [751 – 939 PC]

Wailmer * [838-1048 PC]

Prinplup [972-1215 PC]

Marowak [1048-1311 PC]

Gligar * [1061 – 1326 PC]

Kingler * [1616 – 2020 PC]

Level 3

Onix * [629 – 787 PC]

Alolan Marowak * [1048 – 1311 PC]

Claydol [1126-1408 PC]

Alola Raichu * [1306 – 1633 PC]

Donphan [1722-2152 PC]

Machamp [1746-2183 PC]

Vaporeon [1779 – 2225 PC]

Rhydon [1816-2270 PC]

Level 5

Heatran * [2145 – 2681 PC] (Aug 21 – Sep 10)

Cresselia * [1633 – 2041 PC] (from September 10 to September 18)

Articuno * [1743 – 2179 PC] (from September 18 to September 25)

Zapdos * [2015 – 2519 PC] (from September 25 to October 1)

Mega Raids

Mega Blastoise * [1409 – 1761 PC]

Mega Venusaur * [1554 – 1943 PC]

Mega Charizard X * [1651 – 2064 PC]

Mega Charizard Y * [1651 – 2064 PC]



