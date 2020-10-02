Pokémon GO | All Raid Bosses in October 2020

We know the rotation of bosses of the raids for this week of October in levels 1, 3 and 5. Including all Mega Evolutions and Moltres.

Niancic has applied the weekly rotation of the Pokémon GO raid bosses for the next few days. The period that begins this October 2 has as its main protagonist Moltres, who joins the level 5 raids after several days with Zapdos as a wandering legendary bird (which we will see in the Galar form in Las Nieves de la Corona). Additionally, we continue to have a multitude of Mega Evolutions available after Mega Houndoom is unlocked.

In the absence of knowing how long we will continue with this new system of weekly changes in the raid bosses of Pokémon GO, what has come to stay is the methodology of dividing raids into three levels: 1, 3 and 5. The pairs to integrate them into their previous levels, so that it is easier for everyone to understand given the small differences between, for example, a level 1 raid and a level 2 raid.

Hippowdon is another of the additions to this rotation, which together with the return of Absol and Shinx leaves us a very interesting week. Without further ado, let’s meet all the Pokémon GO raid bosses starting this October 2 at 10:00 PM (CEST). With an asterisk (*), all the species that can appear in shiny / variocolor form.

Level 1

Swinub * [423 – 529 PC]

Shinx * [500 – 625 PC]

Larvitar * [594 – 743 PC]

Timburr * [751 – 939 PC]

Gligar * [838 – 1048 PC]

Level 3

Onix * [629 – 787 PC]

Alola Raichu * [1306 – 1633 PC]

Absol * [1443 – 1805 PC]

Alolan Exeggutor * [1722 – 2153 PC]

Rhydon [1816-2270 PC]

Hippowdon [1763-2204 PC]

Level 5 and Mega Raids

Moltres * [2015 – 2970 PC] (from October 2 to October 9)

Mega Blastoise * [1409 – 1761 PC]

Mega Venusaur * [1554 – 1943 PC]

Mega Charizard X * [1651 – 2064 PC]

Mega Charizard Y * [1651 – 2064 PC]

Mega Pidgeot * [1216 – 1521 PC]

Mega Houndoom [1505 – 1882 PC]



