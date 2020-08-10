Pokémon GO | All Raid Bosses in August 2020

We roll over all the Raid Leaders included in the August rotation, which brings us back for Deoxys on a temporary basis. Levels 1 to 5.

The month of August starts strong in Pokémon GO, which, how could it be otherwise, has news in its list of raid bosses. In addition, during this ninth month of 2020 we will have changes almost every week due to Ultrabonus, which with its changes in the weeks of events will force us to update this information from time to time.

As always, we review all the raid bosses from levels 1 to 5 indicating with an asterisk which can appear in shiny or variocolor form; Also, from our Pokémon GO section we will soon have a guide to defeat Deoxys, one of the great highlights of the level 5 bosses.

It should be noted that the following list is the one updated from August 7 to 14 (until 10:00 PM CEST), so next week we will have a rotation, as soon as the Ultrabonus Enigma Week ends. Meanwhile, these are the leaders of the raids from Lives 1 to 5.

To participate in raids from home, it is possible to make use of Remote Raid Passes, something ideal in times of social distancing like the one we are experiencing.

Raid bosses during August 2020 – Pokémon GO

Level 1

Klink * [546 – 683 PC]

Staryu * [661-826 PC]

Jigglypuff * [413-517 PC]

Clafairy * [660 – 825 PC]

Level 2

Gothita [543 – 679 PC]

Unown * [677-846 PC]

Solosis [781-977 PC]

Elgyem [791-989 PC]

Level 3

Lunatone * [1330 – 1662 PC]

Solrock * [1330-1662 PC]

Claydol [1126-1408 PC]

Level 4

Metagross [2166-2708 PC]

Togetic [976-1220 PC]

Alolan Marowak * [1048 – 1311PC]

Bronzong [1279 – 1599 PC]

Level 5

Deoxys * [1806-2257 PC]



