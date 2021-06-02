Pokémon GO: All Raid Bosses For June 2021

Pokémon GO: The Season of Discovery begins in June with a rotation of raid bosses. Regice, Regirock, Registeel and Mega Lopunny stand out. Pokémon GO kicks off the Discovery Season this June 1. Between now and September, a multitude of events, news and rotations await us both in Eggs and in research tasks, the Pokémon GO Fest and, of course, raid bosses. After confirming that Regice, Regirock and Registeel – Legendary Titans of Hoenn – will be back on a temporary basis, we take a look at all the bosses for these next few weeks.

The current rotation leaves us, as we say, the three great Pokémon titans in the level 5 raids; that can also come out in a variocolor form. We will be able to see them in the five-star raids from June 1 to June 17, 2021 at 10:00 local time. On the other hand, we can highlight the presence of creatures such as Dewgong, Skarmory, Golem and Machamp in those with three stars; Those that we can complete alone or at most with one other person without much difficulty if we are already at high levels.

We remember that in June we will have the so-called Raid Time from 18:00 to 19:00 local time every Wednesday. In those hours the frequency of appearance of the featured Pokémon will skyrocket. The calendar is distributed as follows.

Wednesday June 2, 2021: Regirock

Wednesday June 9, 2021: Registeel

Wednesday June 16, 2021: Regice

Wednesday June 23, 2021: To be announced

Wednesday June 30, 2021: To be announced

With an asterisk (*), those Pokémon that can appear in shiny form in their direct confrontation after the raid.

Raid Bosses in Pokémon GO [June 1-17, 2021]

Level 1

Swinub * [423 – 529 PC]

Nosepass * [567 – 709 PC]

Alolan Sandshrew * [739 – 924 PC]

Timburr * [751 – 939 PC]

Magnemite * [778 – 973 PC]

Level 3

Dewgong [1134-1418 PC]

Skarmory * [1204 – 1506 PC]

Golem [1685 – 2106 PC]

Machamp [1746-2183 PC]

Level 5 and Mega Raids

Regirock * [1784 – 2230 PC] – Guide to defeat him

Regice * [1784 – 2230 PC] – Guide to defeat him

Registeel * [1398 – 1748 PC] – Guide to defeat him

Mega Lopunny * [1177 – 1471 PC]