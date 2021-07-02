Pokémon GO: All Raid Bosses for July 2021 [Levels 1-5 and Mega]

Pokémon GO: We reviewed the full list of raid bosses for Pokémon GO in July, as well as the rotation schedule at level 5 and mega raids in the game. Pokémon GO begins this July the period marked by the Pokémon GO Fest 2021, which will finally have face-to-face meetings in 22 cities around the world. As usual, Niantic’s game is updated with new Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 kilometers, in addition to the corresponding rotation of raid bosses, where names such as Deoxys Defense Form stand out, the great highlight of this first fortnight of the month of July. Let’s meet all the raid bosses of Pokémon GO in July at levels 1, 3, 5 and mega raids.

Next, we first show you the full schedule of changes that will be in July, while just below you will have the complete list of raid bosses at the moment. Deoxys Defense Form will be seen in level 5 raids until July 16, when Mewtwo will take over. In mega-raids, the presence of Mega-Houndoom currently stands out, which will give way to Mega-Gengar and Mega-Charizard X in the coming weeks.

Raid bosses in Pokémon GO [July 1-16, 2021]

July Raid Boss Calendar

Deoxys Forma Defensa: from Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. to Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Mewtwo: From Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. local time. It may come out shiny / variocolor.

Mega-Houndoom: from Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. to Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (local time).

Mega-Gengar: From Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (local time).

Mega-Charizard X: from Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (local time).

Level 1

Drowzee * [548 – 594 PC]

Rhyhorn * [886-943 PC]

Murkrow * [835-892 PC]

Duskull * [364 – 403 PC]

Litwick [530 – 575 PC]

Level 3

Alolan Marowak * [988 – 1048 PC]

Tyranitar [2103 – 2191 PC]

Pinsir * [1613-1690 PC]

Absol * [1370-1443 PC]

Level 5 and Mega Raids

Deoxys Defense Form * [1228 – 1299 PC]

Mega Houndoom * [1432 – 1505 PC]