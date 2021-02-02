Pokémon GO | All raid bosses (2-7 February 2021)

We know the weekly rotation of Pokémon GO in what is the final stretch of the Johto Celebration Event. Raikou and Suicune take over from Entei.

Pokémon GO applies its corresponding raid boss rotation for the next few days this Tuesday, February 2. Once again, framed in the Johto Celebration Event, which will take us to the Pokémon GO: Kanto Tour at the end of the month for the 25th anniversary, we have new bosses at all levels (one, three and five stars), while mega raids remain unchanged. It is time to say goodbye to Entei.

As we can see, the highlight is that Entei says goodbye to the raids and Raikou arrives; but he will do it until this Thursday. As of February 4, Suicune, the last member of the legendary dogs of the Johto region and the protagonist of Pokémon Crystal, will be present most frequently in the five-star raids of Pokémon GO.

Raikou: from Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Suicune: from Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

On February 9 we will see each other again at MeriStation with the following rotation, which will feature Laios and Latias; two of the main legendary highlights of Generation III, started in Hoenn. Meanwhile, we leave the updated list of raid bosses of all levels in February 2021.

Raid bosses in Pokémon GO [February 2-7, 2021]

Level 1

Alolan Meowth * [455 – 569 PC]

Shinx * [500 – 625 PC]

Klink * [546 – 683 PC]

Alolan Grimer * [785 – 981 PC]

Gligar * [1061 – 1326 PC]

Sneasel * [1172 – 1465 PC]

Level 3

Ariados * [1012 – 1265 PC]

Nidoqueen [1421 – 1777 PC]

Umbreon [1221-1526 PC]

Absol * [1204 – 1506 PC]

Tyranitar * [2191 – 2739 PC]

Level 5 and Mega Raids

Raikou * [1972 PC – 2466 PC] (guide to defeat him)

Suicune * [1704 PC – 2130 PC]

Mega Houndoom * [1505 CP – 1882 CP] (guide to defeat him)

Mega Venusaur * [1554 CP – 1943 CP] (guide to defeat him)

Mega Ampharos * [1630 CP – 2037 CP] (guide to defeat him)