Pokémon GO: All Pokémon of Kalos available

On the occasion of the arrival of Pokémon GO Beyond, the biggest update of the game so far, Pokémon of the X / Y editions arrive.

Niantic has released its biggest update to date for Pokémon GO: GO Beyond. With the aim of going one step further, the developer will include new features such as seasons, a new level limit up to level 50 and more ways to play and enjoy gaining experience while completing the Pokédex. That is why it seemed so important to incorporate a new generation of the saga into the title; it was the turn of Generation 6, the Kalos generation.

Generation 6 comes to Pokémon GO: dates and details

After Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova and some of Galar and Alola, it is the turn of the original Kalos region, based in France and that we could see in the editions of Pokémon X / Y back in 2013. Also, with Reason for the arrival of the Kalos region, Niantic kicks off the Kalos Celebration Season. We invite you to consult all the details here, their exact dates and confirmed events.

We never had Pokémon Z, so fans of the sixth generation will have to redeem themselves with the GO Beyond update of Pokémon GO, which from December 2 until December 8 at 22:00 (CET) welcomes the Kalos species, from the initials Chespin, Fennekin and Froakie through Fletching or the much loved Greninja evolutions – all an anime icon – and Talonflame – for many the best evolutionary line of birds in the saga. Let’s take a look at all the confirmed Kalos Pokémon for Pokémon GO from now on:

Complete list of Kalos’ first Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Bunnelby

Diggersby

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Litleo

Pyroar

Klefki (Klefki will only appear in France)

Mystery Raid Eggs and Kalos Event in Pokémon GO

In addition, from Wednesday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (always local time), Pokémon that come from the Kalos region will appear in the wild more frequently than the normal. Also, it’s time to talk about the Mysterious Raid Eggs.

As Niantic reports in the statement, it seems that a mysterious Pokémon is on the way, preparing its appearance in the game through the incursions of a star; yes, it is necessary to hatch a mysterious Egg of which we do not have any details for now.



