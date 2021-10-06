Pokémon GO: All Free Promo Codes For October 2021

Pokémon GO: We reviewed all the Pokémon GO reward codes that we can redeem for free during October 2021. Includes clothing for the avatar. Once the month of October has started in Pokémon GO and after knowing all the content derived from the rotations in Eggs, research achievements and the complete agenda of missions and rewards, we are going to review all the free reward codes that we can get throughout of this tenth month of the year in the Niantic game for iOS and Android.

Pokémon GO: all free codes to redeem during October 2021

As of the publication date of this article, Pokémon GO has the following three codes. The first is 10 Poké Balls, something that will not please players who use the game repeatedly. On the other hand, we have two promotional codes based on merchandising from tech giants like Samsung and Verizon; specifically, a cap, T-shirt, sweatshirt and mask. We can use them with both the male and female Avatar.

Verification of validity of the codes: October 6, 2021.

Get 10 Poké Balls: E9K4SY77F5623

Get a Samsung Cap and T-shirt for Avatar: KUAXZBJUTP3B7

Get a Verizon Hoodie and Mask: LRQEV2VZ59UDA