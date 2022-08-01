Pokemon GO – all events of August 2022

Summer is flying by, and after a busy June and July, Pokemon GO players are preparing for the final third of the Go season. The event calendar for August 2022 is available now, and players can start looking ahead to find out what mobile AR has in store for them in the next four weeks.

And again, the calendar for this month is not as busy as in May and June, but this does not mean that there is no reason to worry. In the August Pokemon GO calendar, there will be the first ever championship. The exact details of what this means will most likely not appear for a few weeks, but it will certainly be an important event and may help motivate some former players to return to the historic event.

In addition to the championship, coaches can also count on the usual mix of Community Day, raid hours, attention hours, and possibly other unexpected individual events. Another major event that has already been confirmed is Bug Out! As the players may guess, this holiday will draw attention to Pokemon like beetles with some special appearances, features and challenges.

The GO season continues!

A new in-game season will start soon in Pokémon GO: Season of GO! Celebrate everything related to Pokémon GO, starting on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 10:00 local time!

Pokemon GO Festival 2022

Pokémon GO Fest: Sapporo — From Friday, August 5, 2022, to Sunday, August 7, 2022, Pokémon GO Fest takes place in Sapporo, Japan! Explore the city and Nakajima Park — tickets are already on sale!

Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale — follow the news to learn more about the global final, which will take place on August 27.

August Community Day

Join us for the August Community Day on Saturday, August 13, 2022! Galarian Zigzagoon, a tiny Pokemon raccoon, will appear in the wild!

Mistake!

Creepy and creepy? Or cute and affectionate? Decide for yourself when this Insect Pokemon event will return from Wednesday, August 10, 2022, to Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Pokemon World Championship 2022

Pokémon GO will be presented for the first time at the 2022 Pokemon World Championship, and we are holding an in-game celebration from Thursday, August 18, 2022, to Tuesday, August 23, 2022! Stay tuned for more details.

Hours of attention

In August, Pokemon Spotlight Hour will be held every Tuesday from 18:00 Moscow time. until 19:00 local time, and each event will be dedicated to a different Pokemon and a special bonus!

August 2: Hisuan Voltorb | 2× Stardust for Catching Pokemon

August 9: Nidoran (female) | 2× XP for catching Pokemon

August 16: Joltik | 2× Pokemon Fishing Candies

August 23: Nidora (male) | 2× Candy for transferring Pokemon

August 30: Pidovo | 2× XP for evolving Pokemon

Raid hours

Every Wednesday in August, from 18:00 Kyiv time, the “Raid Hour” event will be held. until 19:00 local time. The following Pokemon will be presented.

Wednesday, August 3, 2022: Palkia

Wednesday, August 10, 2022: Genesect

Wednesday, August 17, 2022: Genesect

Wednesday, August 24, 2022: Zatsian

Wednesday, August 31, 2022: Zamazenta

There is something to keep an eye on, so a month in a mobile AR game should be exciting. Since only two major events have been announced, players should keep an eye out for any unexpected announcements in the coming weeks. Be sure to come back soon to learn more Pokemon GO strategy guides, news and updates. In the meantime, good luck, coach!

Pokemon GO is now available on mobile devices.