Pokémon GO: all events, Legendaries

Niantic reveals all the details of the tenth month of the year in Pokémon GO, which will be loaded with content for all players. Complete list.

The month of October is going to be packed with content on Pokémon GO. Niantic has reported through an official statement what we can expect of the month par excellence dedicated to Halloween, the fifth of the video game since its premiere in 2016. However, it will be this year where there is more content ahead and more activities. Let’s take a look at Research Achievements, Legendaries, Featured Pokémon Hours, and other planned events.

October Research Achievements in Pokémon GO

As indicated in the official portal, from Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. CEST to Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. CET, Shedinja, the Pokémon Muda, will be the reward for research achievements weekly. Thus, by completing seven days of daily investigations we will have a guaranteed encounter with him. Don’t forget a good handful of Poké Balls.



