Pokémon GO: all Eggs of 2, 5, 7 and 10 km

We review all the Pokémon that we can get during this month of August after hatching Eggs of all types. Complete list.
Pokémon GO does not stop during the month of August. As we saw in our particular monthly review with all the activities and research achievements, this hot period of the year will be accompanied by a multitude of events and hours of entertainment with which to not stop playing the phenomenon of Niantic, which lives one of its best moments after celebrating their fourth anniversary. Today, we go over all the Pokémon that we can get by hatching the 2, 5, 7 and 10 km Eggs.
It is important to make it clear that the 7 km rotation of Eggs is still active, so depending on the time in August we play we will be able to obtain both creatures. We leave everything explained by dates in its corresponding heading. In addition, as we always indicate with an asterisk (*) those Pokémon that can appear in their shiny or variocolor variant during this month of August.
In other related news, from this Friday, August 7 to Friday, August 14, we will have the so-called Enigma Week in Pokémon GO. In this article we tell you the fundamental characteristics of this long-awaited event, from which we can get Deoxys or Elgyem.
2 km eggs in August 2020
- Chimchar *
- Dwebble *
- Lillipup *
- Luvdisc *
- Magikarp *
- Oshawott
- Patrat *
- Piplup *
- Purrloin
- Snivy
- Swablu *
- Tepig
- Turtwig *
- Venipede
- Wailmer *
- Woobat
5 km eggs in August 2020
- Buizel
- Burmy (plant form) *
- Burmy (sand form) *
- Burmy (trash form) *
- Cherubi
- Clamperl *
- Cubone *
- Eevee *
- Gligar *
- Gothita
- Grimer *
- Joltik
- Karrablast
- Ledyba
- Minccino *
- Pineco *
- Ponyta *
- Roggenrola
- Scyther *
- Shelmet
- Skarmory *
- Skorupi *
- Solosis
- Trubbish
- Tympole
7 km eggs in August 2020
- Bagon (July 31 to August 7)
- Deino (July 31 to August 7)
- Gible (July 31 to August 7)
- Horsea (July 31 to August 7)
- Swablu (July 31 to August 7)
- Trapinch (July 31 to August 7)
- Cleffa (August 7-14)
- Igglybuff (August 7-14)
- Lunatone (August 7 to 14)
- Solrock (August 7-14)
- Elgyem (August 7-14)
- Sewaddle (August 14-21)
- Cottone (August 14-21)
- Emolga (August 14 to 21)