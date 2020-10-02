Pokémon GO: all Eggs of 2, 5, 7 and 10 km (October 2020)

We go through the complete list with all the Pokémon that we can obtain through the Egg hatching in October, including the regional ones.
The month of October is still marked by Mega Evolutions in Pokémon GO. Niantic’s game is ready for all the imminent fall event, which will bring new activities and the debut of Deerling for just three days, but also for Halloween and the rotations of the Legendaries in the raids. It is therefore time to take a look at the complete list of Pokémon that we can obtain from Eggs of 2, 5, 7 and 10 kilometers throughout October; including shiny and regional species.
The first thing to note is that Vulpix, coming from the Kanto region, may appear in variocolor form through the hatching of 5 km Eggs only in the period of October 9 from 17:00 (CEST) and until next Monday, October 12 at 22:00 (CEST). The rest of the days we can continue to get Vulpix de Alola in the 7 km Eggs.
Otherwise, few changes. Absol is still available in the 10 km Eggs with shiny / Variocolor possibility, as well as the initials for the Sinnoh and Unova region, a total of six initials that are currently easy to obtain through the 2 km Eggs with a probability of around 6% each. In the 10 km Eggs we also have Axew and Deino, the two outstanding dragons of Unova; the first of them with a variocolor option only with a 1.2% probability. It’s still very, very low. We leave the complete list below.
2 km eggs in September 2020
Chimchar *
Dwebble *
Lillipup *
Luvdisc *
Magikarp *
Oshawott
Patrat *
Piplup *
Purrloin
Snivy
Swablu *
Tepig
Turtwig *
Venipede
Wailmer *
Woobat
5 km eggs in September 2020
Buizel
Burmy (plant form) *
Burmy (sand form) *
Burmy (trash form) *
Cherubi
Clamperl *
Eevee *
Gligar *
Gothita
Grimer *
Joltik
Karrablast
Minccino *
Ponyta *
Roggenrola
Scyther *
Shelmet
Skarmory *
Skorupi *
Solosis
Trubbish
Tympole
7 km eggs in September 2020
Alolan Diglett *
Alolan Geodude *
Alolan Grimer *
Alolan Meowth *
Alola Sandshrew *
Alola Vulpix *
Farfetch’d de Galar
Darumaka of Galar
Meowth of Galar
Galar’s Stunfisk
Zigzagoon of Galar
10 km eggs in September 2020
Absol *
Alomomola
Archen
Audino
Axw
Darumaka
Deino
Feebas *
Ferroseed
Gible *
Golett
Klink *
Litwick
Riolu *
Shinx *
Timburr *
5 km regional eggs
Bouffalant
Carnivine
Chatot
Corsola
Durant *
Farfetch’d *
Heatmor
Heracross
Illumise *
Kangaskhan *
Lunatone *
Maractus
Mime Jr. *
Pachirisu
Panpour
Pansage
Pansear
Relicanth
Seviper *
Solrock *
Taurus *
Torkoal
Tropius
Volbeat *
Zangoose *
10 km regional eggs
Throh
Sawk
Sigilyph