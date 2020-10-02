Pokémon GO: all Eggs of 2, 5, 7 and 10 km (October 2020)

We go through the complete list with all the Pokémon that we can obtain through the Egg hatching in October, including the regional ones.

The month of October is still marked by Mega Evolutions in Pokémon GO. Niantic’s game is ready for all the imminent fall event, which will bring new activities and the debut of Deerling for just three days, but also for Halloween and the rotations of the Legendaries in the raids. It is therefore time to take a look at the complete list of Pokémon that we can obtain from Eggs of 2, 5, 7 and 10 kilometers throughout October; including shiny and regional species.

The first thing to note is that Vulpix, coming from the Kanto region, may appear in variocolor form through the hatching of 5 km Eggs only in the period of October 9 from 17:00 (CEST) and until next Monday, October 12 at 22:00 (CEST). The rest of the days we can continue to get Vulpix de Alola in the 7 km Eggs.

Otherwise, few changes. Absol is still available in the 10 km Eggs with shiny / Variocolor possibility, as well as the initials for the Sinnoh and Unova region, a total of six initials that are currently easy to obtain through the 2 km Eggs with a probability of around 6% each. In the 10 km Eggs we also have Axew and Deino, the two outstanding dragons of Unova; the first of them with a variocolor option only with a 1.2% probability. It’s still very, very low. We leave the complete list below.

2 km eggs in September 2020

Chimchar *

Dwebble *

Lillipup *

Luvdisc *

Magikarp *

Oshawott

Patrat *

Piplup *

Purrloin

Snivy

Swablu *

Tepig

Turtwig *

Venipede

Wailmer *

Woobat

5 km eggs in September 2020

Buizel

Burmy (plant form) *

Burmy (sand form) *

Burmy (trash form) *

Cherubi

Clamperl *

Eevee *

Gligar *

Gothita

Grimer *

Joltik

Karrablast

Minccino *

Ponyta *

Roggenrola

Scyther *

Shelmet

Skarmory *

Skorupi *

Solosis

Trubbish

Tympole

7 km eggs in September 2020

Alolan Diglett *

Alolan Geodude *

Alolan Grimer *

Alolan Meowth *

Alola Sandshrew *

Alola Vulpix *

Farfetch’d de Galar

Darumaka of Galar

Meowth of Galar

Galar’s Stunfisk

Zigzagoon of Galar

10 km eggs in September 2020

Absol *

Alomomola

Archen

Audino

Axw

Darumaka

Deino

Feebas *

Ferroseed

Gible *

Golett

Klink *

Litwick

Riolu *

Shinx *

Timburr *

5 km regional eggs

Bouffalant

Carnivine

Chatot

Corsola

Durant *

Farfetch’d *

Heatmor

Heracross

Illumise *

Kangaskhan *

Lunatone *

Maractus

Mime Jr. *

Pachirisu

Panpour

Pansage

Pansear

Relicanth

Seviper *

Solrock *

Taurus *

Torkoal

Tropius

Volbeat *

Zangoose *

10 km regional eggs

Throh

Sawk

Sigilyph



