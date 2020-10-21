Pokémon GO: all Eggs of 2, 5, 7 and 10 km

Niantic applies changes to the game’s Egg hatching system and will now let you know which Pokémon are spawning in 2, 5, 10 and 12 km.

Pokémon GO applies changes to its egg incubation and hatching system. Niantic has confirmed through the official blog that, from now on, with each change of season the Pokémon that we can find by breaking the eggs of 2, 5 and 10 km will rotate and will reveal which creatures are appearing in tasting category officially. Let’s get to know all the details.

Unlike in the past, when we had to check manually or through datmaining which Pokémon were in the 2, 5, 7 and 10 km rotation (including the new 12 km Strange Eggs), from now on it will be Niantic itself that display the generous list of species that we can see in each typology (except the 7 km specials); also those that we can only see in some territories of the world.

This exercise in transparency will make things easier for those players who do not have access to social networks or are used to consulting specialized video game portals. Without further ado, let’s take a look at how things are right now, in October 2020, in Pokémon GO Eggs.

Pokémon GO 12km Strange Eggs (October 2020)

Larvitar

Absol

Sandile

Scraggy

Trubbish

Pawniard

Vullaby

Deino

2km Eggs in Pokémon GO (October 2020)

Zubat

Poliwag

Cubone

Magikarp

Mareep

Wooper

Snubbull

Volbeat

Illumise

Wailmer

Swablu

Buizel

Buneary

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott

Minccino

5km Eggs in Pokémon GO (October 2020)

Machop

Farfetch’d

Seel

Voltorb

Lickitung

Kangaskhan

Tauros

Eevee

Pineco

Heracross

Corsola

Ralts

Aron

Torkoal

Feebas

Tropius

Clamperl

Relicanth

Mime Jr.

Chatot

Hippopotas

Carnivine

Pansage

Pansear

Panpour

Blitzle

Roggenrola

Maractus

Gothita

Solosis

Bouffalant

10 km Eggs in Pokémon GO (October 2020)

Shinx

Gible

Riolu

Audino

Timburr

Darumaka

Sigilyph

Emolga

Ferroseed

Klink

Elgyem

Litwick

Axw

Golett

Rufflet



