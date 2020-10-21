Pokémon GO: all Eggs of 2, 5, 7 and 10 km

Niantic applies changes to the game’s Egg hatching system and will now let you know which Pokémon are spawning in 2, 5, 10 and 12 km.
Pokémon GO applies changes to its egg incubation and hatching system. Niantic has confirmed through the official blog that, from now on, with each change of season the Pokémon that we can find by breaking the eggs of 2, 5 and 10 km will rotate and will reveal which creatures are appearing in tasting category officially. Let’s get to know all the details.
Unlike in the past, when we had to check manually or through datmaining which Pokémon were in the 2, 5, 7 and 10 km rotation (including the new 12 km Strange Eggs), from now on it will be Niantic itself that display the generous list of species that we can see in each typology (except the 7 km specials); also those that we can only see in some territories of the world.
This exercise in transparency will make things easier for those players who do not have access to social networks or are used to consulting specialized video game portals. Without further ado, let’s take a look at how things are right now, in October 2020, in Pokémon GO Eggs.
Pokémon GO 12km Strange Eggs (October 2020)
Larvitar
Absol
Sandile
Scraggy
Trubbish
Pawniard
Vullaby
Deino
2km Eggs in Pokémon GO (October 2020)
Zubat
Poliwag
Cubone
Magikarp
Mareep
Wooper
Snubbull
Volbeat
Illumise
Wailmer
Swablu
Buizel
Buneary
Snivy
Tepig
Oshawott
Minccino
5km Eggs in Pokémon GO (October 2020)
Machop
Farfetch’d
Seel
Voltorb
Lickitung
Kangaskhan
Tauros
Eevee
Pineco
Heracross
Corsola
Ralts
Aron
Torkoal
Feebas
Tropius
Clamperl
Relicanth
Mime Jr.
Chatot
Hippopotas
Carnivine
Pansage
Pansear
Panpour
Blitzle
Roggenrola
Maractus
Gothita
Solosis
Bouffalant
10 km Eggs in Pokémon GO (October 2020)
Shinx
Gible
Riolu
Audino
Timburr
Darumaka
Sigilyph
Emolga
Ferroseed
Klink
Elgyem
Litwick
Axw
Golett
Rufflet