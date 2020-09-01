Pokémon GO: all Eggs of 2, 5, 7 and 10 km

We list all the Pokémon that we can get during this month of September by hatching the Eggs of all types. Complete list.

Pokémon GO begins the month of September 2020 with Megaevolution as the main great novelty; but the rest of the contents do not stop being updated. After knowing all the raid bosses that we will find in the raids during this ninth month of the year and once we have seen the new features, it is time to know in depth all the Pokémon that we can get when hatching Eggs of 2, 5, 7 and 10 km; including regional ones (Alola and Galar).

Because Pokémon GO is in one of its best moments in terms of content. In the absence of knowing when the creatures of Kalos will debut, which will surely go to the first bars of 2021, the number of species that can result from the hatching of Eggs today is enormous. In August we had biweekly rotation in the 7 km, but this September the list is fixed and, except for last minute changes, it is the one we leave you below.

Without further ado, we remember that we indicate with an asterisk (*) those Pokémon that may appear in their shiny or variocolor variant during this month of September.

2 km eggs in September 2020

Chimchar *

Dwebble *

Lillipup *

Luvdisc *

Magikarp *

Oshawott

Patrat *

Piplup *

Purrloin

Snivy

Swablu *

Tepig

Turtwig *

Venipede

Wailmer *

Woobat

5 km eggs in September 2020

Buizel

Burmy (plant form) *

Burmy (sand form) *

Burmy (trash form) *

Cherubi

Clamperl *

Eevee *

Gligar *

Gothita

Grimer *

Joltik

Karrablast

Minccino *

Ponyta *

Roggenrola

Scyther *

Shelmet

Skarmory *

Skorupi *

Solosis

Trubbish

Tympole

7 km eggs in September 2020

Alolan Diglett *

Alolan Geodude *

Alolan Grimer *

Alolan Meowth *

Alola Sandshrew *

Alola Vulpix *

Farfetch’d de Galar

Darumaka of Galar

Meowth of Galar

Galar’s Stunfisk

Zigzagoon of Galar

10 km eggs in September 2020

Absol *

Alomomola

Archen

Audino

Axw

Darumaka

Deino

Feebas *

Ferroseed

Gible *

Golett

Klink *

Litwick

Riolu *

Shinx *

Timburr *

5 km regional eggs

Bouffalant

Carnivine

Chatot

Corsola

Durant *

Farfetch’d *

Heatmor

Heracross

Illumise *

Kangaskhan *

Lunatone *

Maractus

Mime Jr. *

Pachirisu

Panpour

Pansage

Pansear

Relicanth

Seviper *

Solrock *

Taurus *

Torkoal

Tropius

Volbeat *

Zangoose *

10 km regional eggs

Throh

Sawk

Sigilyph



