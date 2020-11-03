We list all the Pokémon that we can get by hatching Eggs this October, including the new Strange Eggs. Like every month, Pokémon GO has updated the list of Pokémon available through egg hatching.

This November comes loaded with news to the Niantic title, with new investigation missions, raid bosses or the striking celebration of two Community Days, something we did not remember. For today, it is time to know what creatures we can get by walking incubating Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km in Pokémon GO during November.

Strange eggs (12 km), the big news this fall

Since last October we also have the so-called Strange Eggs, a new type of Eggs that require more steps than usual (12 km) to hatch. After the corresponding event with Team GO Rocket, until further notice we can continue to obtain this type of shells, however, there is a specific method to obtain them.

To get a Strange Egg of 12 km we have to defeat a Team GO Rocket leader. When we have received that Egg (it requires at least one free space in the Egg inventory) we must use an incubator or super incubator and walk that distance for it to hatch.

Pokémon GO: all Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km (November 2020)

Before we begin, we leave the 26 Pokémon that we can obtain as a reward through the Synchroaventura, which records our steps even without playing Pokémon GO.

5 km eggs (when walking 25 km): Karrablast, Shelmet, Ducklett, Solosis, Joltik, Gothita.

10 km eggs (when walking 50 km): Gible, Bagon, Beldum, Kink, Riolu, Timbutt and Emolga.

2km Eggs in Pokémon GO (November 2020)

Buizel

Buneary

Cubone

Magikarp

Mareep

Minccino

Oshawott

Poliwag

Snivy

Snubbull

Swablu

Tepig

Wailmer

Wooper

Zubat

Illumise (North America and Africa)

Volbeat (Asia, Australia and Europe)

5 km Eggs in Pokémon GO (November 2020)

Aron

Blitzle

Clamperl

Eevee

Feebas

Gothita

Hippopotas

Lickitung

Machop

Pineco

Ralts

Roggenrola

Seel

Solosis

Voltorb

Bronzor

Buizel

Combee

Crogunk

Finneon

Snover

Pansear (Europe only)

7 km eggs in November 2020

Alola Diglett

Alola Geodude

Alolan Grimer

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Sandshrew

Alola Vulpix

Darumaka of Galar

Farfetch’d de Galar

Meowth of Galar

Galar’s Stunfisk

Zigzagoon of Galar

10 km eggs in November 2020

Audino

Axw

Darumaka

Elgyem

Emolga

Ferroseed

Gible

Golett

Klink

Litwick

Riolu

Rufflet

Shinx

Timburr

Bagon

Beldum

Dratini

Larvitar

Riolu

Shinx

Strange 12 km eggs in November 2020

Absol

Deino

Larvitar

Pawniard

Sandile

Scraggy

Trubbish

Vullaby



