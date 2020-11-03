We list all the Pokémon that we can get by hatching Eggs this October, including the new Strange Eggs. Like every month, Pokémon GO has updated the list of Pokémon available through egg hatching.
This November comes loaded with news to the Niantic title, with new investigation missions, raid bosses or the striking celebration of two Community Days, something we did not remember. For today, it is time to know what creatures we can get by walking incubating Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km in Pokémon GO during November.
Strange eggs (12 km), the big news this fall
Since last October we also have the so-called Strange Eggs, a new type of Eggs that require more steps than usual (12 km) to hatch. After the corresponding event with Team GO Rocket, until further notice we can continue to obtain this type of shells, however, there is a specific method to obtain them.
To get a Strange Egg of 12 km we have to defeat a Team GO Rocket leader. When we have received that Egg (it requires at least one free space in the Egg inventory) we must use an incubator or super incubator and walk that distance for it to hatch.
Pokémon GO: all Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km (November 2020)
Before we begin, we leave the 26 Pokémon that we can obtain as a reward through the Synchroaventura, which records our steps even without playing Pokémon GO.
5 km eggs (when walking 25 km): Karrablast, Shelmet, Ducklett, Solosis, Joltik, Gothita.
10 km eggs (when walking 50 km): Gible, Bagon, Beldum, Kink, Riolu, Timbutt and Emolga.
2km Eggs in Pokémon GO (November 2020)
Buizel
Buneary
Cubone
Magikarp
Mareep
Minccino
Oshawott
Poliwag
Snivy
Snubbull
Swablu
Tepig
Wailmer
Wooper
Zubat
Illumise (North America and Africa)
Volbeat (Asia, Australia and Europe)
5 km Eggs in Pokémon GO (November 2020)
Aron
Blitzle
Clamperl
Eevee
Feebas
Gothita
Hippopotas
Lickitung
Machop
Pineco
Ralts
Roggenrola
Seel
Solosis
Voltorb
Bronzor
Buizel
Combee
Crogunk
Finneon
Snover
Pansear (Europe only)
7 km eggs in November 2020
Alola Diglett
Alola Geodude
Alolan Grimer
Alolan Meowth
Alolan Sandshrew
Alola Vulpix
Darumaka of Galar
Farfetch’d de Galar
Meowth of Galar
Galar’s Stunfisk
Zigzagoon of Galar
10 km eggs in November 2020
Audino
Axw
Darumaka
Elgyem
Emolga
Ferroseed
Gible
Golett
Klink
Litwick
Riolu
Rufflet
Shinx
Timburr
Bagon
Beldum
Dratini
Larvitar
Strange 12 km eggs in November 2020
Absol
Deino
Larvitar
Pawniard
Sandile
Scraggy
Trubbish
Vullaby