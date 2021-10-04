Pokémon GO: All Eggs Of 2, 5, 7, 10 And 12 Km (October 2021)

Pokémon GO: We list all the Pokémon that we can obtain through Eggs in October 2021; shiny and Season of Mischief included. The month of October brings us many new features in Pokémon GO. Niantic’s game for iOS and Android applies its corresponding content rotation as we enter the tenth month of the year, which continues in the middle of the Season of Mischief. Among them, how could it be otherwise, new research achievements, events (Halloween is approaching), the return of Genesect and the Eggs await us. So it is time to know the rotation of Pokémon that we can obtain by hatching the Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km during October 2021.

Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km in Pokémon GO – Season of Mischief

5K Adventure Sync Rewards: Shieldon, Cranidos, Skrelp, Clauncher, Frillish, and Tynamo.

10km Adventure Sync Rewards: Riolu, Gible, Beldum, Bagon, Dratini, and Deino.

2 km eggs in Pokémon GO in October 2021

Meditite *

Male Nidoran *

Fletchling *

Wailmer *

Litleo

Bunnelby *

Female Nidoran *

Drifloon *

Spritzee

Swirlix

Swablu *

Barboach *

5 km eggs in Pokémon GO in October 2021

Sableye *

Togepi *

Fennekin

Seel *

Chingling

Chespin

Froakie

Azurrill *

Skarmory *

Pineco *

7 km eggs in Pokémon GO in October 2021

Alola Geodude *

Ponyta de Galar *

Farfetch’d de Galar *

Alolan Grimer *

Alolan Sandshrew *

Galar’s Stunfisk *

Alolan Meowth *

Alolan Diglett *

Meowth of Galar *

Alola Vulpix *

Zigzagoon of Galar *

Galar Slowpoke

Darumaka of Galar

10 km eggs in Pokémon GO in October 2021

Klink *

Timburr *

Darumaka *

Rufflet *

Emolga

Spurr

Audino *

Mienfoo

Goomy

Noibat

Riolu *

Axw

12 km eggs in Pokémon GO in October 2021

Vullaby

Larvitar *

Absol *

Scraggy

Pawniard

Sandile

Skorupi *

Deino *

Pancham

Qwilfish *