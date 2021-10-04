Pokémon GO: All Eggs Of 2, 5, 7, 10 And 12 Km (October 2021)

Pokémon GO: We list all the Pokémon that we can obtain through Eggs in October 2021; shiny and Season of Mischief included. The month of October brings us many new features in Pokémon GO. Niantic’s game for iOS and Android applies its corresponding content rotation as we enter the tenth month of the year, which continues in the middle of the Season of Mischief. Among them, how could it be otherwise, new research achievements, events (Halloween is approaching), the return of Genesect and the Eggs await us. So it is time to know the rotation of Pokémon that we can obtain by hatching the Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km during October 2021.
Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km in Pokémon GO – Season of Mischief
5K Adventure Sync Rewards: Shieldon, Cranidos, Skrelp, Clauncher, Frillish, and Tynamo.
10km Adventure Sync Rewards: Riolu, Gible, Beldum, Bagon, Dratini, and Deino.
2 km eggs in Pokémon GO in October 2021
Meditite *
Male Nidoran *
Fletchling *
Wailmer *
Litleo
Bunnelby *
Female Nidoran *
Drifloon *
Spritzee
Swirlix
Swablu *
Barboach *
5 km eggs in Pokémon GO in October 2021
Sableye *
Togepi *
Fennekin
Seel *
Chingling
Chespin
Froakie
Azurrill *
Skarmory *
Pineco *
7 km eggs in Pokémon GO in October 2021
Alola Geodude *
Ponyta de Galar *
Farfetch’d de Galar *
Alolan Grimer *
Alolan Sandshrew *
Galar’s Stunfisk *
Alolan Meowth *
Alolan Diglett *
Meowth of Galar *
Alola Vulpix *
Zigzagoon of Galar *
Galar Slowpoke
Darumaka of Galar
10 km eggs in Pokémon GO in October 2021
Klink *
Timburr *
Darumaka *
Rufflet *
Emolga
Spurr
Audino *
Mienfoo
Goomy
Noibat
Riolu *
Axw
12 km eggs in Pokémon GO in October 2021
Vullaby
Larvitar *
Absol *
Scraggy
Pawniard
Sandile
Skorupi *
Deino *
Pancham
Qwilfish *