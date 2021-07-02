Pokémon GO: All Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 And 12 Km (July 2021)

Pokémon GO: Like every month, we review the complete and updated list of all the Pokémon that we can get from Eggs during July 2021. It begins the month of July 2021 in Pokémon GO. A month marked by the Pokémon GO Fest 2021, a Community Day with Unova flavor and raid boss rotations, where the return of Mewtwo and Deoxys stands out. Of course, we will also have new research tasks, changes to the raid bosses and, how could it be otherwise, Eggs. Let’s know all the Pokémon that we can get from the Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km in July 2021.

Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km in Pokémon GO (July 2021)

From this July 1 to August 1, the Pokémon GO Eggs will have the odd change, all motivated by the temporary events that take place and possible endings of others that are already active. All this will influence so that this July we can hatch Eggs with creatures not available in June. We remember that after the last update of the game we can already see the possible Pokémon of each type of Egg based on its rarity; an approach highly demanded and celebrated by the community.

Without further delay, we are going to know in detail which are the Pokémon that we can hatch from the Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km in July 2021, including those that will be temporarily for the Season of Discoveries.

We leave with an asterisk (*) those Pokémon that can appear from the Eggs in shiny / variocolor form.