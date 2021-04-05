Pokémon GO: all Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km (April 2021)

As every month, we review the complete and updated list with all the Pokémon that we can obtain from all Eggs during April 2021.
The month of April begins in Pokémon GO and, with it, a multitude of news in the form of events, activities and raid boss rotations. The Season of Legends is still underway with Team GO Rocket with Giovanni hanging around, but it’s time to find out which Pokémon we can currently obtain by hatching 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km Eggs. Let us know the complete and updated lists as well as those that will come during the temporary events.
Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km in Pokémon GO (April 2021)
From this April 1 until next May 1, when the monthly rotation will take place, we will have the following Pokémon in each category of Eggs, although we have to say that there are temporary exceptions; We will start with them.
On the occasion of the Spring 2021 Event, which takes place from this Sunday, April 4 until next Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. (local time), we will be able to get from the 2 km Eggs to species such as Exeggcute, Eevee with flower crown, Pichu with flower crown, Togepi, Azurill, Buneary, Happiny with flower crown, Munchlax, Rufflet and Bunnelby.
To find out everything that awaits us during April in Pokémon GO, including Community Day and which Legendaries will break into the level 5 raids, you can take a look at this article.
Pokémon Eggs via Adventure Synchro
5 km (25 km per week): Karrablast, Gotshita, Joltik, Shelmet, Petitil, Solosis
10 km (50 km per week): Bagon, Noibay, Riolu, Beldum, Gible, Dratini
2 km eggs in Pokémon GO in April 2021
Growlithe
Cubone
Magikarp
Azurill
Exeggcute
Happiny
Rufflet
Pichu
Togepi
Buneary
Hoppip
Wooper
Dunsparce
Treecko
Torchic
Mudkip
Meditite
Volbeat
Illumise
Wailmer
Spoink
Swablu
Budew
Minccino
Bunnelby
Fletchling
Litleo
Volbeat (depending on our location)
Illumise (depending on our location)
5 km eggs in Pokémon GO in April 2021
Voltorb
Lickitung
Eevee
Ralts
Feebas
Clamperl
Blitzle
Roggenrola
Gothita
Solosis
Chespin
Fennekin
Froakie
Scyther
Pineco
7 km eggs in Pokémon GO in April 2021
Alolan Diglett
Alola Geodude
Alolan Grimer
Alolan Meowth
Alolan Sandshrew
Alola Vulpix
Darumaka of Galar
Farfetch’d de Galar
Meowth of Galar
Galar’s Stunfisk
Zigzagoon of Galar
Ponyta de Galar
10 km eggs in Pokémon GO in April 2021
Nincada
Shinx
Gible
Riolu
Audino
Timburr
Darumaka
Emolga
Alomomola
Klink
Litwick
Axw
Golett
Rufflet
Spurr
Noibat
Sigilyph (depending on our location)
Strange 12 km Eggs in Pokémon GO in April 2021
Qwilfish
Larvitar
Corphish
Absol
Skorupi
Sandile
Scraggy
Pawniard
Vullaby
Deino