Pokémon GO: all Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km (April 2021)

As every month, we review the complete and updated list with all the Pokémon that we can obtain from all Eggs during April 2021.

The month of April begins in Pokémon GO and, with it, a multitude of news in the form of events, activities and raid boss rotations. The Season of Legends is still underway with Team GO Rocket with Giovanni hanging around, but it’s time to find out which Pokémon we can currently obtain by hatching 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km Eggs. Let us know the complete and updated lists as well as those that will come during the temporary events.

Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km in Pokémon GO (April 2021)

From this April 1 until next May 1, when the monthly rotation will take place, we will have the following Pokémon in each category of Eggs, although we have to say that there are temporary exceptions; We will start with them.

On the occasion of the Spring 2021 Event, which takes place from this Sunday, April 4 until next Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. (local time), we will be able to get from the 2 km Eggs to species such as Exeggcute, Eevee with flower crown, Pichu with flower crown, Togepi, Azurill, Buneary, Happiny with flower crown, Munchlax, Rufflet and Bunnelby.

To find out everything that awaits us during April in Pokémon GO, including Community Day and which Legendaries will break into the level 5 raids, you can take a look at this article.

Pokémon Eggs via Adventure Synchro

5 km (25 km per week): Karrablast, Gotshita, Joltik, Shelmet, Petitil, Solosis

10 km (50 km per week): Bagon, Noibay, Riolu, Beldum, Gible, Dratini

2 km eggs in Pokémon GO in April 2021

Growlithe

Cubone

Magikarp

Azurill

Exeggcute

Happiny

Rufflet

Pichu

Togepi

Buneary

Hoppip

Wooper

Dunsparce

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Meditite

Volbeat

Illumise

Wailmer

Spoink

Swablu

Budew

Minccino

Bunnelby

Fletchling

Litleo

Volbeat (depending on our location)

Illumise (depending on our location)

5 km eggs in Pokémon GO in April 2021

Voltorb

Lickitung

Eevee

Ralts

Feebas

Clamperl

Blitzle

Roggenrola

Gothita

Solosis

Chespin

Fennekin

Froakie

Scyther

Pineco

7 km eggs in Pokémon GO in April 2021

Alolan Diglett

Alola Geodude

Alolan Grimer

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Sandshrew

Alola Vulpix

Darumaka of Galar

Farfetch’d de Galar

Meowth of Galar

Galar’s Stunfisk

Zigzagoon of Galar

Ponyta de Galar

10 km eggs in Pokémon GO in April 2021

Nincada

Shinx

Gible

Riolu

Audino

Timburr

Darumaka

Emolga

Alomomola

Klink

Litwick

Axw

Golett

Rufflet

Spurr

Noibat

Sigilyph (depending on our location)

Strange 12 km Eggs in Pokémon GO in April 2021

Qwilfish

Larvitar

Corphish

Absol

Skorupi

Sandile

Scraggy

Pawniard

Vullaby

Deino