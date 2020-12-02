We review the complete and updated list of all the Pokémon that we can obtain through Eggs in December; shiny and Kalos included.
The month of December promises many hours of content in Pokémon GO. The arrival of GO Beyond, apart from being able to go up to Level 50 (guide for each level), the Legacy 40 Challenge for those who continue training to reach Level 40 or the Pokémon of the Kalos region, leaves us with the corresponding rotation of creatures that we can obtain by hatching the Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km during December.
Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km in Pokémon GO (December 2020)
After the arrival of the strange Eggs, those of 12 km that present 2 km more than the previously known maximum, the list presents few changes compared to November; in fact, the community has expressed its displeasure to see that the 7 km Eggs are the same; that is, the regional species remain unchanged.
The main thing this December is that from December 1 to 8 at 22:00 (CET) we can find in the Eggs of 2, 5 and 10 km creatures from the Kalos region (Generation VI) thanks to the Celebration Event of Kalos. To avoid confusion and not to get mixed up with December’s permanent Pokemon list, we’ve summarized it separately:
Pokémon GO: all Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km (December 2020)
Kalos Pokémon in 2km Eggs
Bunnelby
Fletching
Litleo
Kalos Pokémon in 5 km Eggs
Chespin
Fennekin
Froakie
Kalos Pokémon in 10 km Eggs
Spurr
Noibat
Before taking the roll, we leave below all the Pokémon that we can obtain during December as a reward for the Synchroaventura in both 5 km and 10 km.
- 5 km eggs (when walking 25 km): Karrablast, Shelmet, Ducklett, Solosis, Joltik, Gothita.
- 10 km eggs (when walking 50 km): Gible, Bagon, Beldum, Kink, Riolu, Timbutt and Emolga.
2 km eggs in Pokémon GO in December 2020
Buizel
Buneary
Cubone
Magikarp
Mareep
Minccino
Oshawott
Poliwag
Snivy
Snubbull
Swablu
Tepig
Wailmer
Wooper
Zubat
Illumise (North America and Africa)
Volbeat (Asia, Australia and Europe)
5 km eggs in Pokémon GO in December 2020
Aron
Blitzle
Clamperl
Eevee
Feebas
Gothita
Hippopotas
Lickitung
Machop
Pineco
Ralts
Roggenrola
Seel
Solosis
Voltorb
Bronzor
Buizel
Combee
Crogunk
Finneon
Snover
Pansear (Europe only)
7 km eggs in December 2020
Alola Diglett
Alola Geodude
Alolan Grimer
Alolan Meowth
Alolan Sandshrew
Alola Vulpix
Darumaka of Galar
Farfetch’d de Galar
Meowth of Galar
Galar’s Stunfisk
Zigzagoon of Galar
10 km eggs in December 2020
Audino
Axw
Darumaka
Elgyem
Emolga
Ferroseed
Gible
Golett
Klink
Litwick
Riolu
Rufflet
Shinx
Timburr
Bagon
Beldum
Dratini
Larvitar
Strange 12 km eggs in December 2020
Absol
Deino
Larvitar
Pawniard
Sandile
Scraggy
Trubbish
Vullaby