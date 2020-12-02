We review the complete and updated list of all the Pokémon that we can obtain through Eggs in December; shiny and Kalos included.

The month of December promises many hours of content in Pokémon GO. The arrival of GO Beyond, apart from being able to go up to Level 50 (guide for each level), the Legacy 40 Challenge for those who continue training to reach Level 40 or the Pokémon of the Kalos region, leaves us with the corresponding rotation of creatures that we can obtain by hatching the Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km during December.

Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km in Pokémon GO (December 2020)

After the arrival of the strange Eggs, those of 12 km that present 2 km more than the previously known maximum, the list presents few changes compared to November; in fact, the community has expressed its displeasure to see that the 7 km Eggs are the same; that is, the regional species remain unchanged.

The main thing this December is that from December 1 to 8 at 22:00 (CET) we can find in the Eggs of 2, 5 and 10 km creatures from the Kalos region (Generation VI) thanks to the Celebration Event of Kalos. To avoid confusion and not to get mixed up with December’s permanent Pokemon list, we’ve summarized it separately:

Pokémon GO: all Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km (December 2020)

Kalos Pokémon in 2km Eggs

Bunnelby

Fletching

Litleo

Kalos Pokémon in 5 km Eggs

Chespin

Fennekin

Froakie

Kalos Pokémon in 10 km Eggs

Spurr

Noibat

Before taking the roll, we leave below all the Pokémon that we can obtain during December as a reward for the Synchroaventura in both 5 km and 10 km.

5 km eggs (when walking 25 km): Karrablast, Shelmet, Ducklett, Solosis, Joltik, Gothita.

10 km eggs (when walking 50 km): Gible, Bagon, Beldum, Kink, Riolu, Timbutt and Emolga.

2 km eggs in Pokémon GO in December 2020

Buizel

Buneary

Cubone

Magikarp

Mareep

Minccino

Oshawott

Poliwag

Snivy

Snubbull

Swablu

Tepig

Wailmer

Wooper

Zubat

Illumise (North America and Africa)

Volbeat (Asia, Australia and Europe)

5 km eggs in Pokémon GO in December 2020

Aron

Blitzle

Clamperl

Eevee

Feebas

Gothita

Hippopotas

Lickitung

Machop

Pineco

Ralts

Roggenrola

Seel

Solosis

Voltorb

Bronzor

Buizel

Combee

Crogunk

Finneon

Snover

Pansear (Europe only)

7 km eggs in December 2020

Alola Diglett

Alola Geodude

Alolan Grimer

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Sandshrew

Alola Vulpix

Darumaka of Galar

Farfetch’d de Galar

Meowth of Galar

Galar’s Stunfisk

Zigzagoon of Galar

10 km eggs in December 2020

Audino

Axw

Darumaka

Elgyem

Emolga

Ferroseed

Gible

Golett

Klink

Litwick

Riolu

Rufflet

Shinx

Timburr

Bagon

Beldum

Dratini

Larvitar

Strange 12 km eggs in December 2020

Absol

Deino

Larvitar

Pawniard

Sandile

Scraggy

Trubbish

Vullaby



