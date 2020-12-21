Pokémon GO – All Bonuses of the Christmas 2020 event

Only for a few days, the last fortnight of December 2020 will offer special incentives to all Trainers. We know the details.

During these last days of 2020, Pokémon GO celebrates the Christmas parties. Apart from the Mr. Mime de Galar event, which was paid, there are many other free activities that we have already discussed. But there is more, because from this Tuesday until New Year’s Eve we will be able to find several incentives in the form of bonuses to not stop playing the Niantic title on iOS and Android.

Date and details of the Christmas bonuses 2020 in Pokémon GO

From this Tuesday, December 22nd until next Thursday, December 31st at 10:00 p.m. local time, we have a display of experience bonuses, Candies per capture, duration of Lucky Eggs, Stardust per capture and duration of Star Pieces which we will comment on below. Niantic also anticipates from its official blog that in the last week of December we will have a special winter event; Likewise, Regice will return to raids on December 26 and 27.

From Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. to Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. (local time): we can open more gifts per day; the number of gifts that we can open per day increases to 45. In addition, the number of gifts that we can carry in the Bag increases to 40.

From Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:00 to Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. (local time): double XP per raid.

From Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 12:00 to Friday, December 25, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. (local time): double the amount of Candy per catch.

From Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 12:00 to Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 23:59 (local time): double the duration of the Star Chunks.

From Monday, December 28, 2020 at 12:00 to Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. (local time): double the duration of the Lucky Eggs.

From Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 12:00 to Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. (local time): double Stardust per capture.



