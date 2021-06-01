Pokémon Go Achieved Record Earnings in Fiscal Year 2020-2021

Pokémon Go: It’s a mistake to think that the glory days of Pokémon Go are over! Originally released in 2016, Niantic’s free to play quickly became one of the biggest crazes of the decade, but it seemed to have lost some traction in recent years.

However, insider Daniel Ahmad shared a graph and data from The Pokémon Company’s latest fiscal report, indicating that between 2020-2021 the company had the highest profits in its history, thanks in large part to mobile success:

S'il y a encore des gens qui pensent que Pokémon Go est mort, je crois que ceci est la meilleure démonstration du contraire. pic.twitter.com/kOQq5Fvi4g — Oscar Lemaire (@oscarlemaire) May 31, 2021

As we can see in the image above, even with the coronavirus pandemic forcing players to stay at home fulfilling social isolation, the company’s numbers managed to surpass those of 2016, when the game was at the height of its popularity!

