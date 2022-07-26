Pokémon GO: A Guide to the Cresselia Raid (best Counters and Weaknesses)

Kresselia is a psychic—type Pokemon that trainers will encounter as a Level 5 raid boss in Pokémon GO. This swan-style Pokemon from Sinnoh has a fighting strength of 33,794. As a result, it would be better to enter the raid with three or more high-level trainers, since this pocket monster is impossible alone. Accordingly, the availability of suitable elemental counters to defeat this raid boss is necessary to achieve the best results in battle. Kresselia also has a small chance to become a Shinee in Pokémon GO, as she appears with a purple-yellow body with a blue crest and a bow. Its crescent-shaped ornaments also change from pink-white to light green and cream gradients.

As a psychic Pokemon, Kresselia is resistant to combat and psychic attacks. Thus, Pokemon such as Toxicroak, Conkeldurr or Sawk are ineffective against this raid boss. On the other hand, it is weak against Bugs, Ghosts and Dark Movements. If the weather is windy in the augmented reality world of Pokémon GO, Kresselia will get a weather boost, slightly improving her fast and charged movements. Moreover, this raid boss will deal maximum damage if he has the abilities “Confusion” and “Looking into the Future”.

The five best counters of the legendary Kresselia in the Pokémon GO raid are Mega Gengar, Mega Houndoom, Shadow Weavile, Mega Absolo and Shadow Mewtwo. However, not all trainers will have these rare shadow or mega-pokemon in Pokémon GO. Alternatively, the regular unmodified Pokemon listed below are more than capable of resisting Cresselia in a raid battle.

How to resist Kresselia in a Pokémon GO raid

The Best dark counters for Cresselia

Hydreigon: Type: Dark & Dragon | Evolution: Trainers can Get Hydreigon by developing Deino and Zweilous with Candy × 125 | Best Set of Techniques: Fast Move — Bite, Charged Move — Brutal SwingWeavile: Type: Dark & Ice | Evolution: Trainers Can Get Weavile by Developing Sneasel with Candy×100 and Sinnoh Stone | The best set of techniques: Fast Movement is Growling, Charged Movement is Rough Play

The Best Ghost Counters for Cresselia

Chandelier: Type: Ghost & Fire | Evolution: Trainers can get Chandelure by developing Litwick and Lampent with Candy × 125 and Unova Stone in Pokémon GO | Best set of Techniques: Fast Move — Hex, Charged Move — Shadow BallGengar: Type: Ghost & Poison | Evolution: Trainers can get Gengar by developing Gastley and Ghost with Candy ×125 | Best set of Techniques: Fast Move — Shadow Claw, Charged Move — Shadow Ball

The Best Error counters for Cresselia

Escavalier: Type: Beetle and Steel | Evolution: Trainers can Get Escavalier by Developing Karrablast with Candy ×100 | Best Set of Techniques: Fast Move — Bug Bite, Charged Move — MegahornYanmega: Type: Bug & Flying | Evolution: Trainers can get Yanmega by developing Yanma with Candy × 100 and Sinnoh Stone | Best Set of Techniques: Fast Move — Bug Bite, Charged Move — Buzz Buzz