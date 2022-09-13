Pokemon GO: A Guide to Celestiella Raids | Counters and weaknesses

Any legendary combat raid in Pokemon GO can pose a serious problem, and they all require careful planning and consideration of a strategy to counter the composition before spending a raid pass and joining the battle. Ultra Beasts, of course, is no exception. Trainers who want to fight a Celestila in a mobile AR game will need to optimize a carefully planned list of opponents to ensure victory and earn these exciting encounters, experience and rewards for items after the fight.

Players familiar with the main line of Pokemon games may already know that the Celestial is a double steel/flying type, which means that trainers can use an electric/fire type strategy to defeat the big boss. At this point in the history of Pokemon GO, there are many fantastic options for countering these weaknesses. Players who have accumulated a certain amount of mega-energy will be able to use it usefully if they want to part with the resource for these battles.

As always, even with the perfect counter composition, this battle with the Ultra-Monster will be quite difficult. This means that coaches will want to get the perfect line-up to counter, as well as engage in battle with a handful of other players who also know how to take advantage of Ultra Beast’s weaknesses. There’s nothing worse than burning a premium raid pass on a failed attempt, so make sure there are enough players around to ensure victory before entering the raid lobby.

Weaknesses of the Celestila

This Ultra-Monster belongs to the Steel and Flying types. This means that Celestila is weak to electric and fire type attacks.

The best counters of Celesteela

Charizard (Mega Y) – Fire Spin/Blast Burn

Charizard (Mega X) – Fire Spin/Blast Burn

Manektrik (Mega) – Thunder Fang/Wild jerk

Houndoom (Mega) – Fire Fang/Flamethrower

Ampharos (Mega) – Volt-switch/Zap-gun

Xurkitree – Thunderclap/Discharge

Reshiram – Fire Fang/Overheating

Gengar (Mega) – Lick/Shadow Ball

Zekrom – Charged Beam/Wild Charge

Tundurus (Therian) – Volt Switch/The Thunderer

Darmanitan – Fire Fang/Overheating

Darmanitan (Standard) — Fire Fang/Overheating

Chandelier – Fiery rotation/Overheating

Moltres – Fiery rotation/Overheating

Blaziken – Fire Spin/Blast Burn Fire

That’s almost everything trainers need to know to ensure victory in this Ultra Beast combat raid. Don’t forget to spend some time before the battle to spend the Stardust and Candy that are needed to strengthen your chosen list of opponents and really optimize them for a big fight. Players who take the time to do this and engage in battle with several friends should not face any problems.

Pokemon GO is now available in some regions on mobile devices.