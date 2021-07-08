Pokémon GO – 5th Anniversary Event: how to complete the Collection Challenge

Pokémon GO: We tell you how to get the 19 Pokémon available in the Collection Challenge of this commemorative event of the fifth anniversary of the game. Pokémon GO celebrates its fifth anniversary in a big way this July. After learning that the Niantic game has earned more than 5,000 million dollars in this five years, the work of iOS and Android faces the future with the illusion of continuing to connect people through all kinds of events, activities, missions and a motto that does not change: get them all. The Collection Challenge of the 5th anniversary event is here and in this article we are going to tell you how to get each of the Pokémon available with all possible methods.

5th Anniversary Event Collection Challenge: how to get all the Pokémon

The 5th Anniversary event of Pokémon GO is available from this past Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. until Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. local time. It will be then when we can complete all the missions, events and research tasks, added to a Collection Challenge that will give us as a reward for completing it a guaranteed encounter with Pikachu Flight and its balloon in the form of 5, added to a multitude of Rare Candies and Poké Balls.

As you can see, the list is made up of all the initial Pokémon of the first six generations of Pokémon (Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova and Kalos) plus Pikachu Flight and its balloon in the form of 5.

Bulbasaur: in the wild; attracted by a bait module; or in the research mission by catching 5 Pokémon.

Charmander: in the wild; attracted by a bait module; or in the research mission by catching 5 Pokémon.

Squirtle: in the wild; attracted by a bait module; or in the research mission by catching 5 Pokémon.

Chikorita: does not come out in the wild. Only attracted by a bait module or in the research mission to use 5 berries to help us catch a Pokémon.

Cyndaquil: does not come out in the wild. Only attracted by a bait module or in the research mission to use 5 berries to help us catch a Pokémon.

Totodile: does not come out in the wild. Only attracted by a bait module or in the research mission to use 5 berries to help us catch a Pokémon.

Treecko: in the wild; attracted by a bait module; or on the mission to take 5 snapshots of a Pokémon in the wild.

Torchic: in the wild; attracted by a bait module; or on the mission to take 5 snapshots of a Pokémon in the wild.

Mudkip: in the wild; attracted by a bait module; or on the mission to take 5 snapshots of a Pokémon in the wild.

Turtwig: It does not come out in the wild. Just lured in by a bait module or on the research mission to make 5 big casts.

Chimchar: does not come out in the wild. Just lured in by a bait module or on the research mission to make 5 big casts.

Piplup: does not come out in the wild. Just lured in by a bait module or on the research mission to make 5 big casts.

Snivy: in the wild; attracted by a bait module; or on the mission to send 5 gifts to our friends.

Tepig: in the wild; attracted by a bait module; or on the mission to send 5 gifts to our friends.

Oshawott: in the wild; attracted by a bait module; or on the mission to send 5 gifts to our friends.

Chespin: does not come out in the wild. Only lured by a bait module or on the mission to spin 5 photodisks in PokéStops or Gyms.

Fennekin: It does not come out in the wild. Only lured by a bait module or on the mission to spin 5 photodisks in PokéStops or Gyms.

Froakie: does not come out in the wild. Only lured by a bait module or on the mission to spin 5 photodisks in PokéStops or Gyms.

Pikachu Flight with his balloon in the form of 5: appears in the wild or in the forays of a star.