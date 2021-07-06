Pokémon GO – 5th Anniversary Event: All missions and initial reward

Pokémon GO: We reviewed all the unique Field Research missions from the event. Initials like Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and many more. Pokémon GO celebrates its fifth anniversary in a big way. As we have known this Tuesday, from this July 6 and only for a few days we can access all kinds of activities, a special investigation or the possibility of capturing Pikachu Flight with a balloon in the form of 5. In this article we are going to review all the missions of the event, where each of them is rewarded with a guaranteed encounter with one of the initials of the first six generations of the Pokémon universe.

All the initials that we can get in the 5th Anniversary event of Pokémon GO

Thus, the initial Pokémon of Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova and Kalos take the leading role in a very special event. First of all, we begin by remembering the dates: the Pokémon GO 5th anniversary event is held from this Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. local time.

It will be then when the initials of Kalos are seen in the incursions of a star (Darumaka, Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie and Pikachu Flight, specifically) and when we are presented with the collection challenge of this event to obtain a rewarding encounter with Pikachu Flight and its balloon in the shape of 5, Rados Candies and many Poké Balls.

As always, we indicate with an asterisk (*) those creatures that can appear in shiny / variocolor form.