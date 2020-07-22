Pokémon GO 2020: events for history and live broadcasting

With just a few days to go before the Pokémon GO Fest, from Niantic they explain everything that awaits us in their broadcast poster.

All set for the Pokémon GO Fest 2020. After three weeks of challenges (skill, combat and friendship), the most awaited moment of the year arrives for the most die-hard players to the Niantic phenomenon; this time remotely in an exceptional way because the health situation requires it. The desire of the studio is that we are about to experience a historical event for the video game, so whether or not we participate in this paid event (tickets already available) we already have the broadcast poster to follow all the planned events live.

Day 1 of Pokémon GO Fest 2020: Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CEST, Peninsular time in Spain).

Day 2 of Pokémon GO Fest 2020: Sunday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CEST, Peninsular time in Spain).

Live broadcast of the Pokémon GO Fest 2020 – Date, time and activities

To start, it should be mentioned that a virtual team room will be enabled, an online space with exclusive content from this Pokémon GO Fest. In this space there will be exclusive videos and live activities to follow the broadcast from home while we catch Pokémon with our mobile. Everything will begin this Friday, July 24 at 23:00 CEST.

Global opening of the Pokémon GO Fest 2020 from that time, where John Hanke, founder and CEO of Niantic, will offer an appearance to start this two-day event (July 25 and 26)

How the Pokémon GO Fest was made: a kind of documentary in which Liz George, responsible for the community and social networks, and Laura Warner, designer of the game, will explain how the idea of ​​the GO Fest was born.

Home Printable Kit: How to Make a Gift: The Home Printable Kit is now available to download, with which we will learn how to create Pokémon GO gifts in real life.

Pokémon GO – Developer Insights: Where Matt Slemon, Pokemon GO Product Manager, will reveal secrets and what’s to come. It is likely to give some news of the next features that will add to the game. Getting Started in the GO Fighting League – A video guide for those less familiar with the GO Fighting League to learn how to play it safe on the more competitive side of the game.

Social Impact and Diversity: A breakdown of all the social activities Niantic performs to use Pokémon GO as a communication tool.

Behind the scenes Pokémon GO Fest 2020 announcement: A video recorded and directed by team members from London, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Tokyo, where Rian Johnson will explain how they recorded the latest promotional trailer.

Update on the GO !: an activity where you can play trivial Pokémon GO to win prizes. This section will be repeated several times over the weekend.

Avatar Fashion Fair: We will be invited to take a screenshot of our avatar and post it on Twitter with the hashtag # PokemonGOFest2020. We may appear on the worldwide broadcast.



