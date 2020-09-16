Pokémon GO: 1 Pokécoin için 3 Remote Raid Pass

Niantic confirms that the packages of three Remote Raid Passes for a Pokécoin will be temporarily enabled at the end of September.

Naintic has detailed the exact dates that it will offer Pokémon GO players the possibility of getting three batches of 3 Remote Raid Passes for just 1 Pokécoin. As on previous occasions, the only requirement is that we have less than three passes stored; that way, we can buy more.

3 Remote Raid Passes for 1 Pokécoin (€ 0.99)

The dates for obtaining the three Remote Raid Pass batches, which allow you to play in Raids from anywhere as long as the position is within our location range in the Near section, are as follows. To highlight, the new one that will be enabled from September 21 to 29; always with start and end dates of 22:00 (CEST).

September 1-30: Get three Remote Raid Passes for 1 Pokécoin in the Shop

September 10-19: Get three Remote Raid Passes for 1 Pokécoin in the Shop

September 21-29: Get three Remote Raid Passes for 1 Pokécoin from the Shop



