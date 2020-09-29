Pokémon gets music video honoring franchise games

Pokémon just won a special video recapping events from all the games in the main franchise, and you can check it out above.

The Gotcha animation! is accompanied by the song Acacia, from the Japanese band Bump of Chicken.

The video starts showing a scene of four boys walking on a train line, making reference to the film Conta Comigo (1986), which is also referenced in the Pokémon Red and Blue games:

The phrase also appears in the remake, Fire Red and Leaf Green. When the player chooses to play the female character, the film that is playing on television makes reference to The Wizard of Oz, as it describes a girl walking on a yellow brick street.

In the video, you can see the legends of the generations, as well as the gym leaders and characters from the games.

The band is the same as the commercials that showed the characters of One Piece as students – remember.

The latest games in the main franchise, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, will receive their second expansion, called The Crown Tundra, on October 22, 2020.



