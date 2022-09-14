Pokemon Fan Shows Off 18-Year-Old Charizard They’ve Had Since FireRed

The Pokemon fan has had the same Charizard for almost two decades. One of the features of the Game Freak series of role-playing games over the years is the ability to transfer old Pokemon to new games. This allowed players to keep their creatures from older generations and keep their partners close to them over time.

Charizard is one of the most iconic pocket monsters in the series. Pokemon is one of 151 originals and is the latest evolution of the fire-type starter Charmander. Charizard was featured in the anime and collectible card game franchise, and was also the main creature that Leon used in Pokemon Sword and Shield. One gamer loves his Charizard very much since childhood.

On TikTok, a user named Sergio showed off the Charizard he’s had since playing Pokemon FireRed on the Game Boy Advance in 2004. Sergio states that he will carry the pocket monster into each successive generation, going through the Nintendo DS and Switch recordings. series. The player mentions the fact that if Charizard had been a child born at the time he received it in 2004, he would have entered college this year. Preserving Pokemon for many years and generations, as Sergio did, requires a lot of love and dedication to this creature, as well as the video game franchise.

A number of commenters on TikTok were able to contact Sergio, as they, too, have kept Pokemon for many generations, constantly passing them on. One user stated that they still have a grass-type starter Bulbasaur from Pokemon FireRed, and another mentioned that they have an Alakazam from Pokemon Diamond, which they have transferred several times over the years. Many gamers have grown up on the Pokemon series and have retained their partners over the years, showing that they still love and support the franchise.

Some TikTok users found Sergio’s story charming and helpful. One said they liked the way Charizard looked at the camera, as if he knew Sergio was talking about it and was proud of it. Another commenter mentioned that they burst into tears because of this story, and told how nice it was that Pokemon had been around his trainer for so long. Sergio’s story is sweet and can be close to everyone who keeps a piece of his childhood for many years.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on the Nintendo Switch on November 18.