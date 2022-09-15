Pokemon Fan Paints a Picture, Reinterpreting Kirby as Another Pokemon

A very artistically talented Pokemon fan has been noticed online for their impressive drawing, which reinterprets Kirby as a lot of different Pokemon. While Kirby may never have appeared as a character in any Pokemon video game, the artist’s work may just make fans want to change that.

The Nintendo fan favorite, known for his adorable pink down jacket, is equally known for his signature copy ability. While most fans have probably seen at least a few different Kirby-Pokemon hybrids, through the Super Smash Bros. series. the work of art takes the merger of the two franchises to a new level.

The impressive and intricate art of Kirby x Pokemon was created by the user u/__missmarvel_, who posted his drawing in the Pokemon subreddit. The artwork, which seems to be drawn on one ordinary piece of paper, includes dozens and dozens of Kirby variants, all of them drawn with the characteristics of various Pokemon. The work is a delightful collage dedicated exclusively to Pokemon of the first generation, showing the character in all colors of the rainbow. Some highlights include Meowt Kirby flying in a Team Rocket balloon, Golbat Kirby appropriately portraying the massive mouth of a flying Pokemon, and Charizard Kirby.

Fanart Kirby and Pokemon from Pokemon

The art of the Kirby and Pokemon crossover is certainly impressive in itself, but it becomes even more delightful when you realize that it was a high-speed drawing. In the comments to the posts there is a link to the artist’s YouTube channel called EloDraws, where fans can see how the drawing comes to life before their eyes. A fan of Kirby and Pokemon first draws one of the many Kirby with a pencil, and then returns to him with an artist’s pen. After all the final lines are drawn, markers follow, coloring the image to a beautiful finished result.

Despite the fact that the Kirby and Pokemon franchises are Nintendo exclusives, the two franchises have not crossed paths before, with two major exceptions. The first, of course, is the previously mentioned Super Smash Bros. series, and the other is a strange tribute from the art director of Pokemon Sword and Shield. James Turner is known to create his own unique versions of popular characters, and his version of Kirby has heavily reinforced arms. Although it’s not as difficult as in the picture above, both copies are sure to bring a smile to the faces of any fandom.

Recently, the Kirby and Pokemon franchises have been extremely active. In addition to the consistently popular Pokemon GO game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus was released at the beginning of the year, and the long-awaited main game Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is due to be released on November 18. The Kirby franchise launched Kirby and the Forgotten. Land and Kirby’s Dream Buffet in 2022, and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe has just been announced on Nintendo Direct. This is definitely a great time to be a fan of Kirby or Pokemon, or, in the case of the artist, both.