Pokemon Fan made Retro cover with Cyclizar

The box art for the main Pokemon games has changed over the years. The first generation of the franchise demonstrated the latest evolutions of the initial pocket monsters and changed to legendary ones in the second generation. As in the case of games, the covers of Pokemon games have undergone changes, but many aspects have remained the same.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will portray the legendary Corydon and Miraydon on their covers, keeping the trend towards the box art of Pokemon games with the main legendary character in this entry. However, one fan of the RPG series imagined what the cover would look like if the recently announced Cyclizar was used instead as a focal pocket monster.

A redditor known as VAC7 posted an image they made of a Cyclizar Dragon / A normal type as a Pokemon on box art. The artist painted the work in the style of the first generation of the series, surrounding the creature with the words “Pocket Monster Trainer”, referring to the original name of the franchise, and not to the more famous shortened version of “Pokemon”. ” The box is decorated in green, and Cyclizar is depicted in blurry colors. Part of VAC7 dates back to the beginning of the Nintendo series, evoking a sense of nostalgia for those who played Pokemon many years ago.

[OC] And here’s Cyclizar from PokemonScarletViolet

The VAC7 cover has won several fans. One commenter stated that they would wear this thing on a leather jacket, and another mentioned that he prefers the name “Pocket Monsters” rather than “Pokemon”. The user said that the biker coaching class should return and that they should ride around the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region, challenging the players. The artwork created by VAC7 is a great way to celebrate Pokemon’s past as well as a glimpse into the future.

VAC7 is just one artist creating works based on classic box art. A redditor named CoffeeRacoon took the Pokemon Corydon and Miraydon and placed them on the Game Boy Color boxes. There is a corresponding pocket monster on each cover, and they are displayed on a background corresponding to the color of their version: Miraydon has a purple background, and Corydon has a red one. CoffeeRacoon also blurred the colors of both creatures, going back to how illustrations were made in old games. Like the Cyclizar cover, CoffeeRacoon’s work does a great job of looking back at the early days of Pokemon, as well as looking ahead to upcoming entries in the series.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on the Nintendo Switch on November 18.