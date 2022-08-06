Pokemon Fan Made An Impressive Handmade Cyndaquil Doll With Removable Flame

Since the first Pokemon titles were released back in 1996, each of the 151 original and subsequent Pokemon has accumulated its own fan base, and this is no different from the Fire 2 starter, Cyndaquil. One Pokemon fan decided to celebrate the introduction of Pokemon Gold and Silver into the Fire Type with impressive handmade dolls.

Reddit user Umbratundra recently shared photos of three identical hand-made Cyndaquil dolls with incredible attention to detail and a removable orange-yellow fluffy ball that represents a burning Pokemon flame. Pokemon Gold and Silver fans have long been able to choose Cyndaquil as the first Pokemon in their Johto adventure, with Chikorita being the Grass type and Totodile being the Water type available in Professor Elm’s lab. Unlike the other two Gen 2 starters, Sindaquil was recently featured as a starter in Pokemon Legends: Arceus along with Oshavott and Rowlet, two other former starting players who reprise their role in Hisui.

Umbratundra shared several angles of their handmade dolls inspired by Cyndaquil to emphasize the details of their features and show how easily the rear flame is removed thanks to magnets connecting it, rather than Velcro or buttons. Just like Pokemon in anime and later games, these Cyndaquil dolls can be displayed with or without flames, exposing small red circles from which flames usually pour out when they separate. The fluffy blue-yellow body of the handmade Cyndaquil dolls from Umbratundra is complemented by small silver details on the tips of their hind paws, which resemble the toes of Pokemon. Click here to see the full Reddit thread.

According to Umbratundra, all three Cyndaquil dolls were made butt-to-butt, and it took about 20 hours to make each of them. Although the Pokemon player confirmed that they sell Cyndaquil dolls in their store for about $300, and created a TikTok video about the process to raise awareness, Umbratundra stated that they burned out making them. Umbratundra has confirmed that the colors used to make the Cyndaquil dolls can be easily replaced with the Shiny color scheme that fans could see in Pokemon Legends: Arceus or Pokemon GO, allowing Pokemon fans to own a rarer version of this non-standard. made plush.

One eagle-eyed fan noted that Umbratundra also makes dolls that mimic many Pokemon Eeveelutions that offer attention to detail similar to the plush Cyndaquil. Many Reddit users have noted Umbratundra’s genius in using magnets for a removable flame rather than a more noticeable material, pointing out that the quality matches the official Pokemon product.