Pokemon Fan Creates different versions of Psyduck for each Type

When it comes to first-generation Pokemon, Psydak may be one of the most famous. Apart from the fact that Psydak appeared in every main Pokemon game series and featured prominently in some side games, Psydak also played an important role in Pokemon anime, appearing in many episodes of the show as one of Misty’s Pokemon. As a result, many Psyduck fans have appeared, and now water-type Pokemon have not one, not two, but 18 new images.

Reddit user DumbShoes has redesigned Psyduck to fit all currently available Pokemon types. Their design is quite creative: a Bug-type Psydak turns into a bee, a Dark-type Psydak looks like a witch, and a Flying-type Psydak is equipped with a jetpack. In a ghost-type Psyduck, the flesh falls off the bones, and in a normal-type Psyduck, he looks like a real duck. In a particularly clever twist, the Poison-type Psyduck is made to look like a platypus with a platypus, which is known to be one of the few venomous mammals on Earth.

The inclusion of a psychic-type Psyduck in the picture may remind some fans that, despite his name and the ability to use some psychic-type techniques, the Psyduck is not a psychic-type Pokemon at all. This is often cited as an example of a missed opportunity of the Pokemon type, especially since the developed form of the Psaidak, Goldak, also remains a pure water type.

(OC) Tried to draw Psyduck, like all types of Pokemon

Psyduck appeared in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which was launched earlier this year and received mostly positive reviews, and he will also be featured in the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Psyduck is just one of the many returning Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and since we know there won’t be a national Pokedex in the games, it will be interesting to see how many Generation 1 Pokemon will be among the Pokemon when all is said and done.

In the coming months, fans can expect Nintendo to show more returning Pokemon for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in trailers and other promotional materials. Right now, Pokemon accounts on social networks are teasing the appearance of a new Pokemon named Grafaiai, which is somehow related to rainbow paint, but otherwise very little is known about this creature. Fans can expect that the full disclosure of Grafaiai will happen relatively soon, and if it appears in the form of a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, perhaps they will get answers about more returning Generation 1 Pokemon.