Pokemon Fan created Origami Vaporeon Figurine

Pokemon fans are constantly making headlines thanks to their fan art in a variety of styles, demonstrating how artistically talented this massive fandom is. It’s happening again: one Pokemon fan has created an impressive origami sculpture modeled after a Vaporeon.

Starting with the first generation of Pokemon, Vaporeon is an evolution of the Water Type for the fan—favorite Ivy, most often when Ivy is given a Water Stone for storage. Pokemon is one of the most popular Eeveelutions, and Vaporeon became an ambassador for Japan on Water Day last year.

RELATED: Pokemon Fan Makes Bionicle Version of Exeggutor

An impressive art creation made of folded paper was created by the famous Pokemon origami artist u/ino87origami. The talented artist and Pokemon fan seems to have incorporated all the main characteristics unique to the Vaporeon, including its tail fin, ridges along the spine, a frill on the neck and fins on the head. The distinct blue coloration also looks perfect, with the only noticeable improvement if there was a darker blue accent color present on his head and back in the canon. Nevertheless, Vaporeon origami is very admirable. Many Pokemon fans agree with this, as the post has garnered hundreds of likes.

Origami Pokemon Vaporeon is designed and built by me (I made it) from Pokemon

The origami Vaporeon figurine certainly took a lot of time and effort, but perhaps not as much as a fan who spent 30 hours creating a detailed Vaporeon doll. A fan posted a short minute-long video about the process of their creation, showing that the work begins with a set of sketches on the material and a hinged skeleton, and then is assembled into a realistic version of the water type. Although the Vaporeon’s skin is canonically smooth, the doll uses shorn blue fur, which gives the Pokemon a little more of a traditional feline look.

The Vaporeon origami figurine is hardly the first creation of origami Pokemon from u/ino87origami, since the artist has published quite a lot of different creatures in recent months. One of their other recent artistic endeavors is a Steel/Psychic Metagross origami figurine. The art of folded paper is no less impressive than Vaporeon’s, and the artist even seems to have used the same paper colors to make both origami figures. Fans even started commenting on the posts, expressing a desire to see a Paper Mario-style Pokemon game in the same style that would be interesting to see.

While Vaporeon is one of the first Ivilucia, it is just one of eight potential evolved forms. Eevee hasn’t seen a new evolution since the sixth-generation Sylveon, and fans are hoping for a new type sooner rather than later. Since Game Freak doesn’t announce a new type of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, fans are developing their own Eeveelutions, demonstrating how popular the original Pokemon character is.