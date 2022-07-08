Pokemon fan art combines Umbreon and Luxray

Pokemon players have been creating their own versions of Pokemon for years that they can catch in games. Through a complete makeover and combinations known as merges, these creative fans end up creating impressive new looks. In the latest fan merger, one Pokemon player combined Umbreon and Luxray.

Merges date back to the first generation of Pokemon, and players combine these designs to create new, non-canonical Pokemon. However, for this merger, Luxray is an electric-type Pokemon from the fourth generation of the franchise, and this is the latest evolution for Shinx. Ambreon is a dark type Pokemon from the second generation that evolved from Ivy under special circumstances.

This fusion comes from u/HoundoomKaboom, and their creation will be an impressive and historic addition to the Pokemon universe. In their post, they share two original Pokemon in the upper right part of the image, and their combination is in the spotlight. The essence of this merger is that it basically takes the form of Luxray with some additional features added from Umbreon. The shape of the head, spikes and the star-shaped tail of the Luxrey dominate the appearance of the new creature, and the Ambreon adds its own coloring and accents. Ambreon and Luxrey together produce a black and gold creature on all fours with gold rings around its tail. It is unclear exactly which program was used to create this fusion, but whatever was used, there is enough in the resulting creation to make the Pokemon ingredient identifiable.

Umbreon + Luxray (OC) from Pokemon

This fusion takes two strong designs and creates something that highlights the best of both. The resulting creature will most likely have a double typing of Darkness and Electricity, joining the only other Pokemon in this group: Morpeko. This combination means that electric, flying, ghostly, steel and dark attacks are much less effective against this fusion creation.

Although fan-made fusions will most likely never become part of the canon, they are a great exercise in creativity. These creations help to show what different Pokemon variants can look like, and show double types that are not so common in the Pokemon franchise. Unfortunately, creating a system in the game where different species could create merges would require a huge amount of work, and merges are likely to always be created by fans.

Again, with the introduction of regional variants, the Pokemon universe has a lot of room for creativity in design. In a franchise where Sandslash has an Alolan version of Ice/Steel, such mergers don’t seem completely unrealistic. In any case, this player has done a great job showing how Luxray and Umbreon will look together.