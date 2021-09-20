Pokémon Diamond And Pearl Presents Its Ccustomization Options In A New Video

Pokémon Diamond: Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl will arrive on Nintendo Switch this November with the option to customize our Trainer. Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl will arrive this November on Nintendo Switch as a remake of the original works that began the fourth generation of the saga. ILCA, the studio in charge of development, will take advantage of this circumstance to introduce new features that were not present in the original titles, such as the Underground Grottoes and character customization options. In this new video we can see how we can dress the Coach during our trip in Sinnoh.

Specifically, we can buy outfits and change clothes at the Metronomoda clothing store in Ciudad Rocavelo. This will allow our character to differ aesthetically from the others as well as the Underground Caves, where we will connect and interact with other players to build secret bases or search for fossils together. It will be in this place where we see the free Pokémon in their environment; as in Sword and Shield.

Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, November 19 on Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Pokémon Shimmering Pearl, developed by the Chinese studio ILCA, Inc. and directed by Junichi Masuda (GAME FREAK), one of the top contributors to the series since its inception, and Yuichi Ueda (ILCA, Inc.), we They will revive the original story of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl (2006, NDS) in a region of Sinnoh that will remain largely intact. Such is the fidelity in its reproduction that both towns and routes will be in the same place.

According to Nintendo, these editions are “easy to play and have very useful features for players, as is the case with the most current Pokémon games. In them, you will also be able to experience the fighting very closely ”. How could it be otherwise, we will have Chimchar, Piplup and Turtwig as initial species. Our companion, supported by Professor Serbal, the teacher from the Sinnoh region, will be our first companion on an unforgettable journey for fans.

The Sinnoh region is one of the most complete and varied in terms of biomes. Despite its slowness – the life bar changed very slowly – and that it originally generated some confusion in its navigation, both Perla and Diamante (and Platinum, its reissue published in 2009 for Nintendo DS) are among the most loved and respected deliveries. of the players. Its original success, with more than 17.67 million copies sold worldwide, made it clear that this Generation IV was not just another generation. We are talking about the jump to the double screen, the first installments supported by the infrastructure of the online game via Wi-Fi of Nintendo DS and those that consolidated, this time for real, the competitive game.

Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl will go on sale on November 19, 2021 exclusively for Nintendo Switch; We can get hold of them — each one separately — in physical and digital format via eShop.