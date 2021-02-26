Pokemon Diamond and Pearl: Nintendo Switch remake

Days after its extensive Direct with big ads like Splatoon 3, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and more, Nintendo held on Friday (25) a new event, this time dedicated to the Pokémon franchise. During the Pokémon Presents broadcast, the Japanese giant revealed surprises such as the prequel Pokémon Legends: Arceus and a much awaited novelty by fans.

Confirming rumors released in January, the acclaimed Pokémon Diamond & Pearl will get remakes for the Switch. Called Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the new versions of the titles originally released for Nintendo DS will basically be remade from scratch, featuring a 3D look that comes to resemble a little seen in Sword & Shield and Let’s Go. Check out:

Pokémon Diamond & Pearl were launched in 2006 introducing pokémons like Bidoof, Luxio and Drifloon to the world, in addition to the legendary Arceus, Dialga and Palkia. Despite the visual changes and mechanical improvements, the remakes promise to be faithful to the original versions. I Love Computer Arts (ILCA) is responsible for the launch, which also worked on the production of Pokémon Home.

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl arrive on the Nintendo Switch as early as 2021, but unfortunately a date has not been set. The games now accompany other major Nintendo projects that have received a visual rework for the Switch, such as the highly praised The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.