Pokémon Diamond and Pearl could win remakes in 2021

It is not today that we talk about remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, but the rumors have heated up in recent days, especially now that the franchise is celebrating 25 years since its launch! A new rumor coming from the Pokemon Center website says that the new games will be revealed as early as February this year!

The page claims to have sources “close to The Pokémon Company”, but it doesn’t go much further than that, so it is good to remain at least a little skeptical, although it is true that the domain https://diamondpearl.pokemon.com/ came to be activated, displaying a 403 error message before being disabled again.

Considering the series’ tradition of remaking its old generations, it is a relatively safe guess to imagine that at some point we will have remakes of Diamond and Pearl. After all, the first generation has already been remade in Fire Red and Leaf Green, in addition to Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee, while the second has received the acclaimed Heart Gold and Soul Silver.

In 3DS, the third generation inspired the Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire games, so nothing would be more natural than having fourth generation remakes on the Nintendo Switch. Would you like to see this rumor come true? What is your favorite game in the series? Comment below!