Pokémon Day Rapper Post Malone will offer virtual concert

The concert will follow the guidelines of other similar events, so the singer will appear with a 3D modeling. The Pokémon Company has announced a new collaboration for the 2021 edition of Pokémon Day, which is celebrated every February 27.

This time it will be a virtual concert starring rapper Post Malone. The musical performance will take place that day, although it will depend on the territory, since due to the time difference in Spain it will already be the 28th. In line with other events of this style, the artist will appear virtually with a three-dimensional modeling.

Speaking to Billboard, Post Malone has acknowledged that he still has a Game Boy Color to play Pokémon. “I’ve been a fan for a long time, I’ve grown up with her,” he said. “Celebrating the 25th anniversary is a big thing, so we decided to do it together.” Coincidences of life, the rapper will turn the same age in July, so they are from the same fifth. The collaboration is the result of an agreement between Universal Music Group and The Pokémon Company In addition to the Post Malone concert, there will be other novelties that will be revealed at the end of the show.

Where to see the concert live

You will be able to follow the event rigorously live completely free of charge through the official Nintendo channels on YouTube, Twitch and the official Pokémon website. Therefore, you only need to be aware of the time depending on the country you are in. At MeriStation we provide you with the fully detailed schedule.

What time is Post Malone’s performance on Pokémon Day?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 01:00

Spain (Canary Islands): at 00:00

Argentina: at 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 8:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 9:00 p.m.

Chile: at 9:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 7:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 6:00 p.m.

Cuba: at 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 7:00 p.m.

El Salvador: at 6:00 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 7:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 4:00 p.m.

Guatemala: at 6:00 p.m.

Honduras: at 6:00 p.m.

Mexico: at 6:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 6:00 p.m.

Panama: at 7:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 9:00 p.m.

Peru: at 7:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 8:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 8:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 9:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 8:00 p.m.