Pokemon Company Leaves Money on the Table without Gen 9 Eeveelution

The next major Pokemon games are Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and they promise to usher in a new era for the franchise. Gamers have already got acquainted with the starting characters: Sprigatito, a Grass-type starter, Fuekoko, a Fire-type starter and Quaxley, a water-type starter, and they got an idea of the legendary heroes, which are Corydon and Miraydon. While this region has yet to be revealed, hints in the game’s trailer suggest it may be inspired by Spain, meaning gamers can expect a distinctly Mediterranean setting.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will expand the Pokedex franchise, and gamers are already thinking about what the new generation will bring. On the wish list of most Pokemon fans is a new evolution of Eevee, also known as Eeveelution, as they always creatively showcase different types of Pokemon. However, signs indicate that there may not be any new Eeveelutions, and this is a bad move on the part of Game Freak and The Pokemon Company, since the inclusion of new Eevee evolutions is an easy way to please gamers.

Ivy and his evolution

Evie is a Normal type of Pokemon, and in itself he is not too impressive or competitive, although he is quite a charming creature. What distinguishes Eevee from the average Pokemon is that it is capable of multiple evolutions, and Pokemon used Eevee to demonstrate new types of Pokemon as well as new methods of Pokemon evolution. His first three evolutions were presented in red and blue: Vaporeon, Flareon and Jolteon, which were Pokemon of water, fire and electric types, respectively.

Since then, several more Eeveelutions have been added, bringing the total number of Eevee evolutions to eight. The Dark-Type Ambreon and Psychic-Type Espeon were featured in Pokemon Gold and Silver, while the Grass-Type Lifeon and Ice-Type Glasseon were featured in Diamond and Pearl. It’s always exciting when new ideas appear, although a lot of time has passed since then. The last time gamers got new Eevee evolutions with Pokemon X and Y, in which Sylveon debuted to celebrate a new type of Fairy.

Since then, several generations of Pokemon have passed, and the series has moved from 3DS to Nintendo Switch, but no new Eeveelutions have appeared. Some players have been looking at Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the hope that it can expand the evolution of Eevee, as there are still several types that have yet to be used. However, things don’t look promising.

Will Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have new Eeveelutions?

As in previous Pokemon releases, Scarlet and Violet will bring players a lot of new Pokemon. Some of them will be completely new species, while others will be new evolutions, and some will be regional variants. Early leaks suggest that Eeveelutions, unfortunately, will not be. On July 12 of this year, the now-deleted Twitter account posted alleged images of some gym executives from the upcoming game. The same account also published several other details about Scarlet and Violet, claiming that Pokemon will travel through time (although the player will not do this), there will be DLC, and there will be three cities and nine towns in the region. They also stated that Joltik, Milotic, Wailord, Metagross, Jynx and Golurk would not be in the game and that there would be no new Eeveelutions.

The mysterious leak was later backed up by Riddler Hu, who had previously correctly leaked Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokedex months before the game’s release. This gives the leak more credibility, although nothing has been officially confirmed yet. For The Pokemon Company and Game Freak, it would potentially be a bad move not to show the new Eeveelutions in Scarlet and Violet, since they have always been fan favorites, and there are several more types worth experimenting with.

Untapped Potential of Eeveelutions

Eevee has a staggering number of evolutions, but there are ten unused Eeveelutions left, and some of them are very much in demand in the Pokemon community. One of the most sought-after Eeveelutions is the Dragon-Type, which has the potential to become one of the most powerful Eevee evolutions. It’s hard to imagine how a cute four-legged creature turns into a dragon, although a lot of fan art has shown that this is possible. Gamers have also wondered why there has never been a poison-type Eeveelution or a ghost-type Eeveelution, despite the popularity of these types. The presence of a poisonous type would help balance the appearance of a fairy-tale-type Sylveon in X and Y, while the Eeveelutions ghost-type fan art showed amazing directions in which design can develop.

If the next region is really inspired by Spain, the fighting type would be suitable for Eeveelution, as the Pokemon could follow the bullfighting theme and take the form of a bull as it evolved.