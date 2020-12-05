Pokémon Company has released Pikachu’s ASMR video!

The internet is full of ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) videos, which consist of people doing activities or sounds to cause a pleasant tingling sensation in people’s head and neck. It is a practice widely used by those who want to relax, especially after stressful days.

What we didn’t expect is that the Pokémon Company would enter this segment in some way. Surprisingly, they have posted on their Japanese YouTube account some videos related to ASMR.

The channel already had a video of Squirtle playing on the beach and Charmander sleeping by a fire, but this time we have the Pokémon mascot itself as the highlight. In the most recent video, Pikachu plays with a rubber ball in a living room.

After getting ready, the little yellow Pokémon still takes a nap on the carpet. Cute as always, of course.

It is not exactly the usual content we found about ASMR, but it is an interesting option for those who are fans of pocket monsters! Comment if you found this talking Pikachu relaxing or not!



