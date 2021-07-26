Pokémon coming to Netflix: new live-action series by Lucifer director

Pokémon: Variety is targeting the development of a live-action Pokémon series produced by Netflix.

Pokémon will feature a new live-action series produced by Netflix. According to sources consulted by the medium Variety, the project is still in the early stages of production, so there are no details of the script. It will be directed by Joe Henderson, executive producer and co-director of Lucifer, another of the head licenses in the subscription service.

It is not the first time that Netflix and the Pokémon brand collaborate. In the same house we can see series like Pokémon: Indigo League and Pokémon Journeys. Therefore, it does not sound unreasonable that the plan is extended to other original materials.

Something similar happens with Henderson, who has already consolidated his roadmap with the producer. We know that he is developing the adaptation of the book Shadecraft to the small screen, one. In addition to Lucifer, the director has hits such as Graceland, White Collar and 11.22.63, among others.

