Pokémon Center Sells Majestic 4-Foot Plush Inteleon

It became known that in the near future a new plush pokemon of the starting Inteleon water type Galara will be released in Japan. Other recent additions announced for the franchise’s extensive line of stuffed toys include the plush Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starter kits, giving fans some cute starter companions to pick up for collections.

Plush toys are the main trademark of Pokémon Company products, which are available in various shapes and sizes. While some fan favorites like Pikachu are offered more often, players can also find adorable toys based on the nearly 1,000 different types of Pokemon available. Currently, the focus of the merchandise seems to be the side game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which introduced fans to the ancient Hisui variants of numerous Pokemon, including the Arcanin and the Stentler. These two Pokemon were part of the release of Hisui’s special collectible plush forms available at the Pokemon Center in recent months.

Now it has become known that the starting Inteleon of the water type will receive a very large plush toy. According to NintendoSoup, the new plush toy is significantly shorter than the canonical height of Inteleon, which is 6 feet 3 inches (190 cm), but with a height of about 4 feet (120 cm), it is still not a trifle. demonstrates that Inteleon’s plush limbs can be moved to create various poses. Currently, the plush toys are available for pre-order in Japan until August 21 at a price of 16,500 yen, which corresponds to about 120 US dollars. This makes a huge stuffed Pokemon quite an expensive commodity, although this is understandable given its size.

The new Inteleon is far from the only plush car of this size that has appeared in recent months. It’s part of a fast-growing trend that gives fans the opportunity to acquire cuddly companions in sizes that are more realistic than most conventional soft collectibles. For example, a similar Lucario plush toy is currently also available for pre-order in the same size (120 cm). However, unlike the new Inteleon plush, the growth of the Lucario toy perfectly matches its Pokédex record.; Pokemon Aura canonically has a height of exactly 120 cm. This, in turn, makes the Lucario plush doll really life-size.

Although this plush Inteleon itself is not quite life-size, it still has a majestic height. As a result, fans who have a weakness for Galarian Pokemon will undoubtedly want to purchase them for themselves. Due to the fact that the plush toy can pose, it will be an excellent object for stylish photos and will be an impressive addition to any Pokemon collection.