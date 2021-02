During today’s Pokémon Presents event (26), the company revealed that Pokémon Diamond / Pearl will receive a remake on the Nintendo Switch called Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Pokémon Shining Pearl that will arrive in 2021.

The video shows new graphics, but they still take the style of the original, released on the Nintendo DS 15 years ago. Check out:

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl at the end of 2021 on the Nintendo Switch, but with no date yet.